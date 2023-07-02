Schaeffer Shuts Down Emeralds, Delivers 4-2 Win

Everett, WA: Brandon Schaeffer was stellar Saturday night as he threw 6.1 scoreless innings to continue his hot streak with the AquaSox. Alberto Rodriguez picked up two clutch RBIs as the Frogs sparked an eighth-inning comeback to come up victorious in front of a crowd of 3,195.

The AquaSox came into Saturday feeling the Aloha vibes from their fans as they looked to avenge their first loss in the series yesterday against Eugene. The Frogs won the series' first two games on Wednesday and Thursday and were looking to return to their winning ways.

Both starters began the game the way they had been pitching most of the season... stellar. Schaeffer, the Mariners 18th round pick in 2022 out of the University of North Carolina, came in with a 2.59 ERA in four starts with the Frogs, and Jack Choate came in with a 2.47 ERA in 14 starts with San Jose and Eugene. Both pitchers put up three scoreless innings to start the contest.

Schaeffer pitched through a major threat in the fifth when runners reached second and third with one out. The Everett Southpaw proceeded to strike out Ghordy Santos and Grant McCray to keep the game scoreless.

Despite throwing four scoreless innings, the Emeralds removed Choate from the game before the bottom of the fifth. He gave up only one hit and struck out two in his four innings of work. Sam Delaplane took over out of the pen.

Schaeffer continued his Houdini act in the sixth when the Emeralds put runners on first and second with nobody out. Schaeffer used a double play and a ground out to pitch through the jam as both teams continued to look for offense.

Everett Manager Ryan Scott went to Leon Hunter, Jr out of the bullpen in the seventh inning after Eugene put runners on first and second with one out. In Schaeffer's 6.1 innings of work, he gave up eight hits and finished his night striking out seven. Hunter was able to keep Schaeffer's line scoreless as he pitched through the jam and kept the game at 0-0

Rodriguez finally broke the scoring drought in the seventh with a home run over the right field wall. It was his eleventh big fly of the year, and it put Everett up 1-0.

The AquaSox lead did not last long as Victor Bericoto blasted a two-run home run over the center field wall that gave the Emeralds a 2-1 lead in the eighth.

The AquaSox answered back immediately in the eighth, loading the bases and tying the game when Alberto Rodriguez was hit by a pitch. It was Rodriguez's second RBI of the game and tied the contest at 2.

Axel Sanchez picked up the biggest hit of the game on a soft ground ball up the middle that scored two as Victor Labrada flew around third base, recapturing the lead for the AquaSox at 4-2.

Peyton Alford came on in the ninth and put down Eugene 1-2-3, with a little help from Randy Bednar's spectacular sliding catch in left field.

The Frogs improved to 39-34 on the season and 5-2 in the second half.

