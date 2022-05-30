Parkview Field in Final Four of Best Ballpark Bracket

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - Since opening in 2009, Parkview Field has perennially been regarded as one of the best, if not thebest, ballparks in all of Minor League Baseball.

In fact, Stadium Journey is a publication that has used an objective evaluation system to rank Parkview Field No. 1 numerous times, including in 2021 - regardless of level. The home of the Fort Wayne TinCaps tied for the top spot with the ballparks of the Triple-A St. Paul Saints and Single-A Myrtle Beach Pelicans last year. Baseball America's latest MiLB venue-ranking featured Parkview Field in its top five, too.

Meanwhile, more subjectively, Parkview Field has been voted No. 1 among ballparks in its classification three times in recent years, in a competition hosted by BallparkDigest.com.

Now, Parkview Field is once again in the final four of Ballpark Digest's High-A level "Best of the Ballparks" bracket.

Downtown Fort Wayne's jewel is matched up against Four Winds Field, where the South Bend Cubs play. Online voting in this round continues through Tuesday at 3 p.m. As of Monday afternoon, to the surprise of many, Parkview Field was trailing the older stadium, which debuted in 1987. But the race is tight, giving extra value to every online vote.

The other semifinal has Lansing's Jackson Field and Wisconsin's Fox Cities Stadium.

"We sincerely appreciate everyone who has supported Parkview Field and the TinCaps for more than a decade," said TinCaps President Mike Nutter. "It's incredible, yet true to say, that Parkview Field has never looked and sounded better than it does now, and the same goes for our entire Fort Wayne metro area."

Enhancements to Parkview Field last season included a new HD LED video board as well as ribbon boards and other video displays around the ballpark, along with a new sound system. In 2016, the TinCaps added "The Summit" rooftop group party area in center field on top of The 400 Club.

Part of Parkview Field's appeal is that it's also home to more than baseball, hosting special events on a daily basis.

The TinCaps hosted three sell-out crowds in their most recent homestand that ended with a win over the Quad Cities River Bandits on Sunday afternoon. Following a day off Monday, the team hits the road for a six-game series in Midland, Mich., against the Great Lakes Loons (Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate) starting Tuesday. After that, the 'Caps are back at Parkview Field for a six-game set with the Cleveland Guardians-affiliated Lake County Captains on Tuesday, June 7. Tickets are available online at TinCapsTickets.com.

