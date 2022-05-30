Dayton Dragons Homestand Preview for May 31-June 5

May 30, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release







May 31 - June 5, 2022

Day Air Ballpark

Dayton, Ohio

Game and Radio Broadcast Schedule

Tuesday, May 31 - South Bend Cubs (Cubs) at Dayton Dragons (Reds), 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday, June 1 - South Bend Cubs (Cubs) at Dayton Dragons (Reds), 7:05 p.m.

Thursday, June 2 - South Bend Cubs (Cubs) at Dayton Dragons (Reds), 7:05 p.m.

Friday, June 3 - South Bend Cubs (Cubs) at Dayton Dragons (Reds), 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, June 4 - South Bend Cubs (Cubs) at Dayton Dragons (Reds), 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, June 5 - South Bend Cubs (Cubs) at Dayton Dragons (Reds), 1:05 p.m.

All games are broadcast on Fox Sports 980 WONE and HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2. All games are also streamed via the Dragons website at www.daytondragons.com. Broadcasts are also available on the Dragons App for Apple and Android devices.

Scheduled Dragons starting pitchers for these games:

Tuesday: Joe Boyle (RHP)

Wednesday: Bryce Bonnin (RHP)

Thursday: Thomas Farr (RHP)

Friday: Connor Phillips (RHP)

Saturday: Christian Roa (RHP)

Sunday: James Proctor (RHP)

Dragons On TV

The games on Saturday and Sunday will be televised on Dayton's CW (WBDT-TV). It is available on the following outlets: Cable Channels 13 and 1013, Direct TV and DISH Network Channel 26, and over the air channel 26.1.

WDTN Sports Director Jack Pohl will join Saturday and Sunday's broadcasts as color commentator.

For Your Entertainment

Tuesday, May 31

National Anthem Performer: Something Good

Band on the Plaza

Wednesday, June 1

National Anthem Performer: Incarnation Glee Club

Thursday, June 2

National Anthem Performer: Versailles Elementary

Community All Star Recognition

Friday, June 3

Pre-Game: Orchard Park Elementary School will perform on the plaza

National Anthem Performer: The Orchard Park Singers

Boonshoft Meet the Animals

Mini Dugout Dancers

Saturday, June 4

Pre-Game: Clinton-Massie School marching band will perform on the plaza

National Anthem Performer: Connect III

Birdzerk! (national entertainment act)

Princess Jade

Kroger Baseball Buddies

Band Scheduled for the Plaza

Fireworks Night

Sunday, June 5

National Anthem Performer: Harman Elementary

Zooperstars (national entertainment act)

Noah Tune (Day Air Ballpark organist)

Kroger Baseball Buddies

Veterans Salute Inning Break Recognition

Kids Run the Bases

Community All Star Recognition

The Dayton Dragons and Flying Ace Express Car Wash have teamed up to honor five individuals and organizations who have gone above and beyond to improve the quality of life in the Miami Valley. On June 2nd we will honor Air Camp as our second Community All-Star. Air Camp is a hands-on educational adventure in aviation and aeronautics built to help students from 4th grade through high school grow advance in STEM education. Air Camp extends out to the global community by educating teachers and providing resources and curriculum for them to take back to their students in the fall.

Birdzerk!

BirdZerk! is well-known for skits that revolve around pranks on players and umpires, and acrobatic, synchronized dances. In 2008, BirdZerk! was named the top minor league baseball promotional act by CNBC sports business columnist Darren Rovell. BirdZerk! will visit Day Air Ballpark on June 4.

Fireworks Night

The Dragons have scheduled six post-game fireworks shows at Day Air Ballpark during the 2022 season, with the first of the year set for Saturday, June 4. All of the shows are presented by Associated Builders and Contractors. The fireworks show will begin after the conclusion of the Dragons game, beginning at 7:05 p.m.

Kroger Baseball Buddies

Kroger Baseball Buddies kick off on Saturday giving kids a once in a lifetime experience this summer. If selected, Buddies will receive a replica Dragons jersey, hat, tickets to the game, and a bag full of Dragons goodies. Buddies will also receive the opportunity to be a part of the Dragons game experience and announced with the Dragons starting lineup! To enter, visit your local Kroger or go to daytondragons.com/buddies.

Zooperstars

The ZOOperstars have become a fan favorite at Day Air Ballpark based on past performances. These hilarious inflatable characters are based on sports figures with an animal resemblance, such as Clammy Sosa, Cow Ripken, and Ken Giraffey, Jr. The ZOOperstars will perform on June 5.

Wendy's Friends and Family Deal

Sunday, June 5 is a Wendy's Friends and Family Game at Day Air Ballpark in the Heart of the Water Street District. Dragons Wendy's Friends & Family Days and Nights at Day Air Ballpark provide the best deal in town. Get a Dragons ticket, Wendy's Biggee Bag meal voucher, and Dragons hat. Cost of the package is just $17 for stadium seats, or $13 for lawn tickets.

CareSource's Veterans Salute

The Dayton Dragons and CareSource have partnered to bring a season long tribute to our local veterans with the Veteran Salute program. On Sunday, June 5 Robert De Roziere, will be honored. Robert served 31 years in the Marine Corps and was awarded many service and campaign medals including the Legion of Merit which is presented by the President of the United States.

Magic 8 BallTM Promotion from the Ohio Lottery

With the help of Ohio Lottery, you can now turn your non-winning scratch-off tickets into an opportunity to have a Magic 8 BallTM determine your fortune in front of the crowd at Day Air Ballpark and win some great prizes! Turn in your non-winning Ohio Lottery scratch-off tickets to the Day Air Credit Union Customer Service Booth on game days, or at the Dragons Box Office during regular business hours now until July 31. To find out more, go to daytondragons.com/ohiolottery.

Dragons On The Field

The Dragons finished their road series in West Michigan on Sunday with a 4-2 record on the trip and series win against the Whitecaps. The Dragons have not lost a series in 2022. They now sit at 30-14 on the year, in first place, five and one-half games ahead of second place Great Lakes in the Midwest League East Division. There are 22 games to play in the first half race.

Dragons first baseman Alex McGarry leads all Minor League Baseball in slugging percentage (.729). He leads the Midwest League in extra base hits while ranking second in batting average, home runs, and runs batted in.

Right-handed pitcher Connor Phillips leads the Midwest League in strikeouts (66), ranking seventh in all Minor League Baseball.

Right-handed pitcher Joe Boyle is two innings short of qualifying for the earned run average lead. His mark of 0.53 would lead all Minor League Baseball if he had the minimum innings requirement. Boyle will start Tuesday's game for the Dragons.

The Reds have promoted outfielder Austin Hendrick to the Dragons, and he will debut at Day Air Ballpark this week against South Bend. Hendrick was selected in the first round (12th overall) in the 2020 MLB Draft out of West Allegheny high school in Oakdale, Pennsylvania. He is the 20th first round pick to play for the Dragons over the team's 22-year history.

The Dragons have eleven players on MLB Pipeline's Top 30 Reds Prospects list, and eight of the top 16. This group is headlined by 20-year-old switch-hitting infielder Elly De La Cruz. De La Cruz is the second rated prospect in the Reds organization. Other top-30 prospects on the Dragons roster include outfielder Rece Hinds, outfielder Austin Hendrick, catcher Mat Nelson, right-handed pitcher Connor Phillips, right-handed pitcher Bryce Bonnin, right-handed pitcher Christian Roa, infielder Jose Torres, outfielder Allan Cerda, outfielder Justice Thompson, and right-handed pitcher Joe Boyle.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from May 30, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.