Denny Bentley and Jair Camargo Promoted to Wichita, Kennie Taylor Transferred to Kernels

Cedar Rapids, IA - Cedar Rapids Kernels catcher Jair Camargo and lefthanded pitcher Denny Bentley have been promoted to the Wichita Wind Surge on Monday. In a corresponding move, outfielder Kennie Taylor has been transferred to Cedar Rapids from Wichita. The Kernels' active roster now stands at 29.

Camargo has slashed .296/.314/.496 for an .810 OPS across 28 games, smashing five doubles and six home runs while driving in 16. The Colombian catcher had seven multi-hit games while handling the pitching staff to a 2.54 ERA and throwing out nine runners at a 40.9% caught stealing rate.

Bentley established himself as a reliable late-inning option for the Kernels, working 13 appearances and 17.2 innings to a 3.06 ERA with a 26:4 K:BB ratio. The southpaw held hitters to a .219 average while recording two holds and a pair of saves. He allowed a lone earned run over his final 6.1 innings as a Kernel, striking out 10 and walking just two batters in that span.

Taylor returns to Cedar Rapids after a stint in AA with the Wind Surge. A member of the Kernels' 2022 Opening Day Roster, Taylor had a pair of multi-hit games and two outfield assists in 16 starts across the outfield in Cedar Rapids.

