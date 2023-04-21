Pariots Win, 3-2

Somerset Patriots' Harrison Bader at bat

The Somerset Patriots defeated the New Hampshire Fisher Cats by a score of 3-2 at TD Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater, New Jersey on Friday night.

The win marked Somerset's third straight game decided by one run and its seventh total of the season decided by one run, out of 13.

RHP Clayton Beeter (5.2 IP, 1 R, 1 ER, 5 H, 3 BB, 3 K) and threw a career-high 97 pitches, earning the win.

The win marked Beeter's second in a row, coming one week after he earned his first professional win.

CF Harrison Bader (1-for-3, RBI, 2B) started in center field and batted second on a Major League rehab assignment (left oblique strain) for the New York Yankees.

Bader played five innings in center field, making five putouts and providing the Patriots with a go-ahead RBI double in his final at-bat of the night during the bottom of the fifth inning.

SS Trey Sweeney (2-for-3, 2 RBI, R, BB, K) brought home the Patriots' first and last runs in his team-leading fourth multi-hit game of the season.

RHP Justin Maese (2.1 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 0 BB, 5 K) came on in relief of Beeter and earned his first hold of the season with a perfect outing.

RHP Tanner Myatt (1.0 IP, 1 ER, 2 H, 2 BB, 3 K) struck out three batters in the ninth inning to earn the save.

