Cleveland Guardians Sam Hentges to Rehab Saturday at Canal Park

(AKRON, OHIO) - Cleveland Guardians pitcher Sam Hentges is scheduled to pitch in a rehab assignment with the Akron RubberDucks in Saturday's 6:05 p.m. game against the Harrisburg Senators at Canal Park.

Hentges is appearing in his second rehab game since being placed on the 15-day injured list retroactive to March 27 with left shoulder inflammation. On Wednesday, April 19 with Akron, Hentges tossed one scoreless inning allowing one hit and striking out one in his first rehab game.

A member of the 2019 Akron RubberDucks, Hentges has pitched in 87 career games with Cleveland going 4-6 with a 4.61 ERA, one save and 140 strikeouts over 130.2 innings pitched.

The left-handed reliever went 1-0 with a 2.84 ERA and 10 strikeouts in three postseason appearances with the Guardians in 2022.

In 26 starts with Akron in 2019, Hentges struck out 126 batters over 128.2 innings pitched.

The Shoreview, MN native was Cleveland's fourth round pick in 2014 draft out of Mounds View (MN) High School.

