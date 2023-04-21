Flying Squirrels Fall in 4-3 Nailbiter to SeaWolves
April 21, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release
RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels fell behind early and could not complete the comeback in a 4-3 loss to the Erie SeaWolves Friday night at The Diamond.
It was the first home loss for Richmond (8-4) and three of the four total losses have been decided by one run.
Erie (6-7) snatched a 2-0 lead in the first inning off RBI singles from Mario Feliciano and Josh Crouch.
In the bottom of the first, Luis Matos singled to center field and Ismael Munguia raced to the plate from first base to cut the deficit to 2-1. Munguia and Matos combined for four of the six total Richmond hits.
The SeaWolves jumped ahead, 4-1, in the second inning when Colt Keith hit a two-run homer against Richmond starter Mason Black (Loss, 0-1).
With runners at first and second in the third, Brett Auerbach bounced into a fielder's choice but an Erie throwing error drove in Matos from second base to trim the Erie Advantage to 4-2.
Richmond moved the score to 4-3 in the bottom of the fifth inning off a bases-loaded balk to score Simon Whiteman from third. Erie reliever Dario Gardea (Win, 1-0) responded with a strikeout to hold Richmond to one run.
The Flying Squirrels placed the potential tying run on base with a leadoff walk in the bottom of the ninth. Reliever Austin Bergner (Save, 1) stranded Carter Aldrete at second base off a flyout and two groundouts.
The Flying Squirrels are back Saturday night against the SeaWolves with a salute to Earth Day and the James River Appreciation Night Jersey auction presented by Abilene Motor Express. The Flying Squirrels will wear specialty River City jerseys and proceeds will benefit the James River Association. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. with gates opening at 5:00.
Right-hander Kai-Wei Teng (0-1, 4.70) will start for Richmond opposed by Erie right-hander Sawyer Gipson-Long (0-1, 4.70).
Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-3866 or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.
-SQUIRRELS-
