Flying Squirrels Fall in 4-3 Nailbiter to SeaWolves

RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels fell behind early and could not complete the comeback in a 4-3 loss to the Erie SeaWolves Friday night at The Diamond.

It was the first home loss for Richmond (8-4) and three of the four total losses have been decided by one run.

Erie (6-7) snatched a 2-0 lead in the first inning off RBI singles from Mario Feliciano and Josh Crouch.

In the bottom of the first, Luis Matos singled to center field and Ismael Munguia raced to the plate from first base to cut the deficit to 2-1. Munguia and Matos combined for four of the six total Richmond hits.

The SeaWolves jumped ahead, 4-1, in the second inning when Colt Keith hit a two-run homer against Richmond starter Mason Black (Loss, 0-1).

With runners at first and second in the third, Brett Auerbach bounced into a fielder's choice but an Erie throwing error drove in Matos from second base to trim the Erie Advantage to 4-2.

Richmond moved the score to 4-3 in the bottom of the fifth inning off a bases-loaded balk to score Simon Whiteman from third. Erie reliever Dario Gardea (Win, 1-0) responded with a strikeout to hold Richmond to one run.

The Flying Squirrels placed the potential tying run on base with a leadoff walk in the bottom of the ninth. Reliever Austin Bergner (Save, 1) stranded Carter Aldrete at second base off a flyout and two groundouts.

