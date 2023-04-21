April 21, 2023 Sea Dogs Game Notes

SEA DOGS BEAT FIGHTIN PHILS IN MIDDAY MATCHUP The Portland Sea Dogs won their second-straight game over the Reading Fightin Phils yesterday, 5-2 at Hadlock Field. The scoring began in the top of the second when Max McDowell singled on a line drive to center field that brought McCarthy Tatum around to score. Reading was on the board first, 1-0. It wouldn't take long for Portland to plate one as Corey Rosier singled on a ground ball to center field, allowing Niko Kavadas to score. Portland tied it up, 1-1. In the bottom of the third, Phillip Sikes doubled to lead off the inning. Tyler McDonough grounded out to first which allowed Sikes to advance on the play. A wild pitch by Tyler Phillips would allow Sikes to score and put Portland on top, 2-1. A thundering solo home run hit by Alex Binelas in the bottom of the fourth inning would extend the Portland lead, 3-1. The solo home run by Binelas was his first of the season and the fifth for Portland collectively. The Fightins brought the game within one after a single off the bat of Tatum allowed Carlos De La Cruz to score in the top of the eighth, cutting the Portland lead to 3-2. Portland added insurance in the bottom of the eighth inning after a wild pitch and a pair of walks would load the bases. A two-run double off the bat of Edwin Diaz would allow Ceddanne Rafaela and Binelas to score extending the Portland lead to 5-2.

SHANE DROHAN REMAINS STRONG The reigning Eastern League Pitcher of the Week, LHP Shane Drohan (3-0, 0.53 ERA), earned the win in his third start of the season after pitching 6.0 innings. Drohan allowed one run on five hits while walking two and striking out eight. In his three starts this year, he now leads the team with three wins. Drohan has pitched 17.0 innings allowing one earned run on 11 hits while walking three and striking out 19. He is holding opposing hitters to a .186 batting average.

GUERRERO EARNS FOURTH SAVE OF THE SEASON RHP Luis Guerrero earned his fourth save of the year after tossing 1.0 inning with two walks and one strikeout yesterday. He is four-for-four in save opportunities this season. He has appeared in five games and has pitched 5.0 innings allowing one run on three hits while walking five and striking out six.

BINELAS BLASTS OFF Alex Binelas crushed his first home run of the season yesterday to lead off the fourth inning. Last season in 113 games, Binelas hit 25 home runs including 11 for Portland.

WHERE DO WE STAND The Sea Dogs are still in first place in the Northeast Division of the Eastern League. New Hampshire is in second place, 2.0 games behind the Sea Dogs while Hartford and Somerset are tied for third, 3.0 games behind Portland. Binghamton is in fifth place while Reading is in last place, 6.0 games behind the Sea Dogs. In the Southwest Division, Akron and Richmond are tied for first place while the rest of the division is tied for second place, 3.0 games behind first.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY April 21, 2014Portland turns their first triple play in franchise history and beat the Binghamton Mets 7-4 at NYSEG Stadium. Brian Burgamy grounded to 3B Sean Coyle, who stepped on the bag for one, threw to Mookie Betts at 2B for two and completed the triple play to 1B Travis Shaw.

PITCHING PREVIEW RHP CJ Liu will make his third start for the Sea Dogs tonight. He last pitched April 15 at New Hampshire and tossed 5.0 shutout innings. Liu allowed five hits while walking three and striking out season-high eight batters.

