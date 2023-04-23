Panthers Recall Lucas Carlsson

April 23, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release







The Panthers today announced that they have recalled Lucas Carlsson from Charlotte.

The 25-year-old Swede set single-season franchise records for the most goals (20) and points (54) by a defenseman, leading all AHL blue liners in the former and ranking second in the latter. Carlsson also posted four points (2g, 2a) in three games during Charlotte's first-round defeat of Lehigh Valley - including the double overtime-winner in Game 2.

The Panthers continue their first-round series against Boston with Game 4 today, while the Checkers begin their second-round showdown with Hershey on Friday.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 23, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.