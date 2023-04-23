Panthers Recall Lucas Carlsson
April 23, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release
The Panthers today announced that they have recalled Lucas Carlsson from Charlotte.
The 25-year-old Swede set single-season franchise records for the most goals (20) and points (54) by a defenseman, leading all AHL blue liners in the former and ranking second in the latter. Carlsson also posted four points (2g, 2a) in three games during Charlotte's first-round defeat of Lehigh Valley - including the double overtime-winner in Game 2.
The Panthers continue their first-round series against Boston with Game 4 today, while the Checkers begin their second-round showdown with Hershey on Friday.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 23, 2023
- Panthers Recall Lucas Carlsson - Charlotte Checkers
- Game Three - Tucson Roadrunners at Coachella Valley Firebirds - Tucson Roadrunners
- Amerks Blanked by Crunch in Game 2 - Rochester Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.