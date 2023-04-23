Wranglers Set to Face Canucks in Round 2

Calgary, AB - The Calgary Wranglers are officially set to face the Abbotsford Canucks in the second round of the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs. After bypassing the first round due to a first-place finish in the Pacific Division, Wranglers Playoffs presented by Nissan will get underway Wednesday, April 26 when the Wranglers welcome the Canucks to the Scotiabank Saddledome for game one of the Pacific Division Semi-finals.

The Macgregor Kilpatrick Trophy winners will host the first two games of the second round, while the remaining games of the best of five series will be played at the Abbotsford Centre.

PACIFIC DIVISION SEMIFINALS - BEST OF FIVE SERIES

Game 1 Wednesday April 26 7:00 p.m. MT Scotiabank Saddledome

Game 2 Friday April 28 7:00 p.m. MT Scotiabank Saddledome

Game 3 Wednesday May 3 7:00 p.m. PT Abbotsford Centre

*Game 4 Friday May 5 7:00 p.m. PT Abbotsford Centre

*Game 5 Sunday May 7 7:00 p.m. PT Abbotsford Centre

*If necessary

Tickets are on sale now. Fans can purchase tickets to see the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs live at www.calgarywranglers.com/tickets.

