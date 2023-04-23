Perrott and Hillis Join Indy for ECHL Playoffs

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has reassigned forward Cameron Hillis from Rockford to the ECHL's Indy Fuel. In addition, the Rockford IceHogs today announced that the team has returned rookie defenseman Andrew Perrott on loan to the Fuel.

Hillis, 22, posted two assists in 18 games with the IceHogs during the regular season. The center produced 50 points (14G, 36A) in 45 games with the Fuel prior to joining Rockford.

Perrott, 21, scored his first two AHL points with a goal and an assist for the IceHogs on Apr. 2 against the Grand Rapids Griffins. The rookie appeared in his first 13 AHL contests with Rockford during the regular season. Perrott racked up 20 points (4G, 16A) and 77 penalty minutes in 51 games with Indy earlier this season.

The IceHogs face the Texas Stars in Game 1 of the Division Semifinals at the BMO Center on Friday, Apr. 28 at 7 p.m.

