Division Semifinal Schedules Announced for 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League has released the following schedules for the eight Division Semifinal series of the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs.

The best-of-five series are played in either a 2-2-1 or a 2-3 format. In the 2-3 format, the higher seed has the option of playing either the first two games or the last three games at home.

Atlantic Division Semifinals (best-of-5)

A1-Providence Bruins vs. A5-Hartford Wolf Pack

Game 1 - Fri., Apr. 28 - Hartford at Providence, 7:05

Game 2 - Sat., Apr. 29 - Hartford at Providence, 7:05

Game 3 - Wed., May 3 - Providence at Hartford, 7:00

*Game 4 - Fri., May 5 - Providence at Hartford, 7:00

*Game 5 - Sun., May 7 - Hartford at Providence, 7:05

*if necessary... All times Eastern

Atlantic Division Semifinals (best-of-5)

A2-Hershey Bears vs. A3-Charlotte Checkers

Game 1 - Fri., Apr. 28 - Hershey at Charlotte, 7:00

Game 2 - Sat., Apr. 29 - Hershey at Charlotte, 6:00

Game 3 - Wed., May 3 - Charlotte at Hershey, 7:00

*Game 4 - Thu., May 4 - Charlotte at Hershey, 7:00

*Game 5 - Sun., May 7 - Charlotte at Hershey, 5:00

*if necessary... All times Eastern

North Division Semifinals (best-of-5)

N1-Toronto Marlies vs. N4-Utica Comets

Game 1 - Thu., Apr. 27 - Utica at Toronto, 7:00

Game 2 - Sat., Apr. 29 - Utica at Toronto, 4:00

Game 3 - Wed., May 3 - Toronto at Utica, 7:00

*Game 4 - Fri., May 5 - Toronto at Utica, 7:00

*Game 5 - Sun., May 7 - Utica at Toronto, 4:00

*if necessary... All times Eastern

North Division Semifinals (best-of-5)

N2-Syracuse Crunch vs. N3-Rochester Americans

Game 1 - Fri., Apr. 21 - SYRACUSE 3, Rochester 2 (OT)

Game 2 - Sat., Apr. 22 - SYRACUSE 3, Rochester 0

Game 3 - Fri., Apr. 28 - Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05

*Game 4 - Sun., Apr. 30 - Syracuse at Rochester, 3:05

*Game 5 - Sat., May 6 - Rochester at Syracuse, 7:00

*if necessary... All times Eastern

Central Division Semifinals (best-of-5)

C1-Texas Stars vs. C5-Rockford IceHogs

Game 1 - Fri., Apr. 28 - Texas at Rockford, 8:00

Game 2 - Sun., Apr. 30 - Texas at Rockford, 5:00

Game 3 - Wed., May 3 - Rockford at Texas, 8:00

*Game 4 - Fri., May 5 - Rockford at Texas, 8:00

*Game 5 - Sat., May 6 - Rockford at Texas, 8:00

*if necessary... All times Eastern

Central Division Semifinals (best-of-5)

C2-Milwaukee Admirals vs. C3-Manitoba Moose

Game 1 - Fri., Apr. 28 - Milwaukee at Manitoba, 8:00

Game 2 - Sun., Apr. 30 - Milwaukee at Manitoba, 3:00

Game 3 - Wed., May 3 - Manitoba at Milwaukee, 8:00

*Game 4 - Fri., May 5 - Manitoba at Milwaukee, 8:00

*Game 5 - Sat., May 6 - Manitoba at Milwaukee, 7:00

*if necessary... All times Eastern

Pacific Division Semifinals (best-of-5)

P1-Calgary Wranglers vs. P4-Abbotsford Canucks

Game 1 - Wed., Apr. 26 - Abbotsford at Calgary, 9:00

Game 2 - Fri., Apr. 28 - Abbotsford at Calgary, 9:00

Game 3 - Wed., May 3 - Calgary at Abbotsford, 10:00

*Game 4 - Fri., May 5 - Calgary at Abbotsford, 10:00

*Game 5 - Sun., May 7 - Calgary at Abbotsford, 10:00

*if necessary... All times Eastern

Pacific Division Semifinals (best-of-5)

P2-Coachella Valley Firebirds vs. P3-Colorado Eagles

Game 1 - Wed., Apr. 26 - Coachella Valley at Colorado, 9:05

Game 2 - Thu., Apr. 27 - Coachella Valley at Colorado, 9:05

Game 3 - Sun., Apr. 30 - Colorado at Coachella Valley, 6:00

*Game 4 - Wed., May 3 - Colorado at Coachella Valley, 10:00

*Game 5 - Fri., May 5 - Colorado at Coachella Valley, 10:00

*if necessary... All times Eastern

Twenty-three teams qualified for the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs. The first round series were best-of-three; the division semifinals and division finals are best-of-five, and the conference finals and Calder Cup Finals will be best-of-seven.

All Calder Cup Playoff games will stream live on AHLTV.com.

In operation since 1936, the American Hockey League continues to serve as the top development league for all 32 National Hockey League teams. Nearly 90 percent of all players competing in the NHL are AHL graduates, and through the years the American Hockey League has been home to more than 100 honored members of the Hockey Hall of Fame.

