Eagles to Face Coachella Valley in Second Round of Calder Cup Playoffs

WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that the team will face the Coachella Valley Firebirds in the Divisional Semifinals of the 2023 AHL Calder Cup Playoffs. The best-of-five series will kick off with Game One on Wednesday, April 26th at 7:05pm at the Budweiser Events Center. The Eagles will close out the home portion of the series with Game Two on Thursday, April 27th at 7:05pm before the Pacific Division Semifinal battle shifts to Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California for the remainder of the series.

The complete series schedule can be found below:

Game 1 - Wed., Apr. 26 - Coachella Valley at Colorado, 7:05pm MT

Game 2 - Thu., Apr. 27 - Coachella Valley at Colorado, 7:05pm MT

Game 3 - Sun., Apr. 30 - Colorado at Coachella Valley, 4:00pm MT

*Game 4 - Wed., May 3 - Colorado at Coachella Valley, 8:00pm MT

*Game 5 - Fri., May 5 - Colorado at Coachella Valley, 8:00pm MT

*if necessary

Tickets for all home playoff games are on sale now and can be purchased by visiting ColoradoEagles.com or by calling the ticket department at (970) 686-7468.

Colorado swept its best-of-three Pacific Division Quarterfinal series with the Ontario Reign, while the Firebirds won a decisive Game Three matchup against the Tucson Roadrunners on Sunday to advance to the next round. The Eagles went 2-1-1 in four regular season meetings with Coachella Valley, going 2-0 against the Firebirds at the BEC and 0-1-1 at Acrisure Arena.

