Panthers Recall Aleksi Heponiemi

Ahead of their upcoming West Coast road trip, the Florida Panthers have recalled Aleksi Heponiemi from Charlotte.

The Checkers alternate captain has seven points in 16 games for Charlotte this season and is tied for fourth on the team with four goals. Heponiemi has already appeared for Florida this season, picking up one assist in two games for the Panthers.

After a busy week, the Checkers get a bit of a break before wrapping up their home stand with a pair of contests against Lehigh Valley on Friday and Saturday.

