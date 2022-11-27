Barracuda Clip Condors, 2-1
November 27, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release
Bakersfield, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (10-7-0-1) put a season-high 43 shots on net on Saturday night at the Mechanics Bank Arena, upending the Bakersfield Condors (8-7-1-0), 2-1, in the final game of a five-game road trip. The win at Bakersfield snapped a nine-game losing streak against the Condors on the road, dating back to the 2019-20 season.
In the first, Luke Esposito (1) would wire a shot over the left shoulder of Eetu Makiniemi just 21 seconds in on the game's first shot, initiating a crowd of over 8,000 to toss thousands of stuffed Teddy Bears onto the ice. After a 20-minute delay, the game would resume, and while on a five-on-three power play, Danil Gushchin (4) would tie the score with a high-slot snipe at 15:09. The Barracuda would finish the period with a season-high 19 shots in the first.
In the second, the Cuda would hit four posts, including a pair from captain Andrew Agozzino, and go on four more power plays, but the game would remain 1-1 after 40 minutes.
In the third, San Jose would finally break the deadlock as Jalen Smereck, in his Barracuda debut, shoveled a shot on net, and C.J. Suess (2) cleaned up the rebound at 18:07. His first goal in 13 games.
Makiniemi (5-3-1) made 24 straight saves after allowing the first shot he saw, earning his second consecutive win. Olivier Rodrigue (4-4) made a career-best 41 stops, claiming the third star, but took the loss.
