San Diego Gulls Announce Roster Moves

SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls announced today the American Hockey League (AHL) club has recalled left wings Logan Nijhoff and Maxim Golod from the Tulsa Oilers of the ECHL

Nijhoff, 21 (2/23/01), posted 2-2=4 points in five games with Tulsa this season. The left wing went scoreless in eight games with San Diego this season. He split the 2021-22 campaign between San Diego and the Regina Pats of the Western Hockey League (WHL), appearing in three AHL contests. The 6-0, 189-pound forward recorded 25-24=49 points and 85 penalty minutes (PIM) in 57 games with Regina last season, setting career highs in assists, faceoff percentage (58.3%), goals, PIM and points. He also won a team leading 818-of-1404 faceoffs (58.3%), ranking third among WHL skaters in faceoff win percentage and fifth in faceoff wins.

A native of Comox, British Columbia, Nijhoff earned 61-62=123 points and 253 PIM in 231 career WHL games with the Regina Pats from 2017-2022, serving as the team's captain for the last two seasons. He won the 2022 Hockey Gives Blood Dayna Brons Honorary Award for his outstanding dedication towards patients who rely on blood and stem cell products in Canada, raising $8,180 for Canadian Blood Services during the 2021-22 season.

Golod, 22 (8/18/00), collected 1-9=10 points and 29 penalty minutes (PIM) in 13 games with Tulsa this season. In 55 career ECHL games, the left wing registered 8-31=39 points with 69 PIM. In addition, he collected 2-1=3 points in four ECHL postseason contests.

A native of Concord, Ontario, Golod earned 2-7=9 points with 14 PIM and a +4 rating in 34 career games with San Diego. Golod split the 2021-22 season between the Gulls and Oilers, collecting 1-3=4 points with six PIM in 18 AHL games. He also earned 54-92=146 points and 94 PIM in 178 career Ontario Hockey League (OHL) games with the Erie Otters from 2017-2020, collecting OHL Second All-Rookie Team honors in 2017-18 after posting 12-21=33 points in 61 games.

