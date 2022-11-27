Ontario Slips Past Tucson

Storyline: Quinton Byfield led the way with three points as the Ontario Reign (10-6-0-1) bounced back to earn a split of their weekend series against the Tucson Roadrunners (10-6-1-0) Sunday afternoon with a 4-3 win. The victory was Ontario's 10th of the 2022-23 season.

Byfield finished with two goals and an assist, including the game-winner in the third period, while his linemate Alex Turcotte scored his first goal of the year while adding an assist on the deciding goal. Goaltender Matt Villalta also had a solid night in the crease, stopping 33 shots to pick up his fourth win of the season.

Three Stars -

1. Quinton Byfield (ONT)

2. Matt Villalta (ONT)

3. Alex Turcotte (ONT)

W: Matt Villalta

L: Ivan Prosvetov

Next Game: Friday, December 2, 2022 vs. Colorado | 7:00 PM PST | Toyota Arena

