USL1 Richmond Kickers

Pannholzer Celebrates with the Fans

Published on April 22, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Richmond Kickers YouTube Video


Tarik Pannholzer's 57th-minute tally delivered the Richmond Kickers their first win of the 2026 USL League One season, taking down Union Omaha 2-1 at City Stadium after the Roos' Darwin Espinal and the Owls' Brent Kallman each scored their first goal of the campaign in the first half.

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United Soccer League One Stories from April 22, 2026


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