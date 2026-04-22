Pannholzer Celebrates with the Fans

Published on April 22, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Richmond Kickers YouTube Video







Tarik Pannholzer's 57th-minute tally delivered the Richmond Kickers their first win of the 2026 USL League One season, taking down Union Omaha 2-1 at City Stadium after the Roos' Darwin Espinal and the Owls' Brent Kallman each scored their first goal of the campaign in the first half.







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