Pandas Trash Biscuits, 7-4

July 8, 2021 - Double-A South League (AA South) - Montgomery Biscuits News Release







MADISON, Ala. - Luis Aviles Jr.'s three-run home run in the bottom of the ninth walked off the Biscuits (27-28) in a tough 7-4 loss to the Rocket City Trash Pandas (27-29) on Thursday night at Toyota Field. The loss was the Biscuits' first ever to the Trash Pandas.

The Biscuits loaded the bases in the top of the first against Trash Pandas starter Aaron Hernandez before Joey Roach came through with a hustle infield RBI-single to put Montgomery up early, 1-0. Easton McGee started on the other side for the Biscuits, but allowed a lead-off home run to Aviles Jr to tie things up at one.

It was still 1-1 in the bottom of the fourth when McGee walked Mitch Nay to begin the inning. Izzy Wilson then drilled a two-run home run to right to put the Trash Pandas ahead, 3-1. The next batter was Ibandel Isabel, and the right-handed DH crushed a 471-foot bomb to left to make it a 4-1 game on the back-to-back job.

The Biscuits would pull a run back in the top of the sixth courtesy of an opposite-field solo homer to left-center off the bat of Cal Stevenson. Then in the top of the seventh, three consecutive singles by Xavier Edwards, Jonathan Aranda, and Ruben Cardenas loaded the bases for Stevenson who delivered a sac fly to left to make it 4-3. Roach then hit an RBI-groundout to first to tie the game at four.

Mikey York and Joel Peguero combined for two scoreless innings of relief, and then Jack Labosky (0-2) worked a scoreless eighth after Jake Palomaki was thrown out by Trash Pandas first baseman David MacKinnon trying to score the go-ahead run in eighth.

Laboksy was back on in the bottom of the ninth, and with two outs, and two runners on, the right-hander served up the walk-off three-run home run to left to end the game and send the Trash Panda faithful into a frenzy. The home run was Aviles Jr.'s fifth of the series.

The Biscuits will hope to bounce back against the Trash Pandas on Friday when Kenny Rosenberg takes on Kyle Tyler (4-2) at 6:35 PM CT.

The Biscuits will return to Riverwalk Stadium for a 12-game home stand starting on a Golden Biscuits Tuesday, with the first six-game series against the Biloxi Shuckers starting at 6:35 PM CT. The rest of the series will include a Military Wednesday presented by WOW! on Wednesday, July 14; Wizard Night with a T-Shirt Giveaway on Thursday, July 15; Korean Heritage Night with Jersey Auction supporting A-KEEP on Friday, July 16; 2K Night with MAX Fireworks on Saturday, July 17; and a Kids Jersey Giveaway presented by Hyundai Motor Manufacturing of Alabama on Sunday, July 18.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A South League message board...





Double-A South League Stories from July 8, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.