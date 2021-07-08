Thursday, July 8 vs. Pensacola Blue Wahoos: 5:35 PM: Trustmark Park

Mississippi Braves (ATL) (33-22, T-1st, AA-S South, --) vs. Pensacola Blue Wahoos (MIA) (33-22, T-1st, AA-S South, --) (30 minutes after completion of Wednesday's suspended game)

Starting Pitchers: RHP Odalvi Javier (4-2, 2.64) vs. RHP Jeff Lindgren (2-4, 4.73)

Game #57 | Home Game #33

Radio: 103.9 FM WYAB and (LISTEN LIVE LINK)

TV: MiLB.TV

Today's Promotions:

Thirsty Thursday: Join the M-Braves for Thirsty Thursday with 16 oz beer or fountain drinks for only $2 at every Thursday home game in 2021 for fans 21 & older.

Southern Miss Night: #SMTTT! Wear your Southern Miss attire and receive $5 admission at the Trustmark Park box office. College Nights are presented by Farm Bureau Insurance.

Trivia in the Farm Bureau Grill: Check out the coolest spot in Trustmark Park and from 6-7, enjoy trivia from Central MS Trivia. Get your seat for you and your team. Trivia is 100% FREE to play; all you have to do is purchase any ticket. Win great prizes like suite nights and much more!

RUNable $5 5K for Gallant Hearts Guide Dog Center: RUNable hosts a $5 5K on the second or third Thursday of every month, April - September, and then we donate 100% of the money raised to a different local cause! For more info visit www.RUNable.life.

Today's Roster Moves:

N/A

Check M-Braves Twitter for game two lineups.

TODAY'S GAME: The Mississippi Braves (ATL) continue a six-game homestand on Thursday night against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (MIA), in a battle of the top two teams in the Double-A South. The M-Braves are 6-7 against the Wahoos this season, including 3-4 at Trustmark Park.

- Today, the M-Braves will conclude Wednesday's suspended game, then play the regularly scheduled third game of the series.Â

- The M-Braves haven't dropped a series since the second one of the season, May 11-16, at Biloxi (2-4). Overall, the club is 3-2-3 in series' this season. The M-Braves are coming off of a 3-3 road trip at Montgomery.

SEASON TURNAROUND: The 33-22 record is tied with Pensacola for the best record in the Double-A South. Since May 19 (starting 4-8), the Braves are 29-14. The 29 wins are in a three-way tie for the most over that period of time in minor league baseball. Pensacola is 26-16.

WAHOOS AND M-BRAVES SUSPENDED ON WEDNESDAY: Tied 3-3, headed to the bottom of the fifth inning, rains halted play on Wednesday and the game was suspended. The M-Braves held a 3-2 advantage entering the top of the fifth, but could not hold the lead to make the game official. Braden Shewmake extended his hitting streak to 11 games with a second-inning home run, and Jefrey Ramos hit a home run in the 4th inning. Hayden Deal allowed three runs on seven hits over 5.0 innings with two strikeouts and three walks.

STREAKING SHEWMAKE: Currently, Braden Shewmake is on a league-best 10-game hitting streak, batting .400 (16-for-40) with four doubles, two triples, a home run, and 10 RBI. After batting just .099 in May with three extra-base hits, and six RBI, Shewmake hit .264 in June with nine extra-base hits, 15 RBI. Over his last 18 games, Shewmake is batting .353 with 11 extra-base hits and 17 RBI.

RIJO MANIA: M-Braves utility man Wendell Rijo has five home runs over his last nine games, batting .364 with two doubles, 10 RBI, six walks, three stolen bases, and a .475 OBP.

AMONG THE LEAGUE LEADERS: Shea Langeliers ranks among the league leaders in home runs (T-1st, 13), slugging (2nd, .532), OPS (3rd, .880), extra-base hits (T-10th, 18), RBI's (T-10th, 27) and total bases (T-7th, 83). Justin Dean leads the league in stolen bases (16), 9th in OBP (.365), and T-9th in doubles (10). Braden Shewmake T-3rd with 3 triples. Drew Lugbauer ranks among the league leaders in OBP (2nd, .388), OPS (4th, .861), and batting (10th, .276). Trey Harris is T-9th in hits (45). Greyson Jenista is T-9th in walks (24). Brandon White is T-3rd in saves (7). Hayden Deal is 8th in ERA (3.83). Odalvi Javier ranks among the league leaders in ERA (4th, 2.64), opponent's batting AVG (3rd, .192), WHIP (5th, 1.08).

RECORD MONTH OF JUNE: The M-Braves went 18-8 in June, the most wins during the month in club history (previous, 17, 2008. The most wins in a single month in M-Braves history was 21 during May 2014.

LEADING THE LEAGUE IN PITCHING AND DEFENSE: The M-Braves lead the league, are 6th in MiLB, with a 3.37 ERA. The 197 runs allowed, is the 4th-fewest in MiLB this season. M-Braves hurlers have served up just 28 home run balls, is T-3rd-fewest in all of minor league baseball. The starting rotation holds a 3.10 ERA, ranking 5th in all of minor league baseball.

- The M-Braves lead the Double-A South, and are 4th in Double-A baseball with a .982 fielding percentage, just 35 errors in 55 games.

DON'T RUN ON SHEA: Shea Langeliers is 19-for-37 in catching opposing base stealers, 51%. His 19 caught stealings are T-1st in MiLB, while 9 double plays and 39 assists are first among catchers in minor league baseball.

60 HOME RUNS ON THE YEAR: The M-Braves have 60 home runs so far this season, in 55 games, ranking 3rd in the Double-A South. Of the 231 runs scored this season, 95 have come via the home run ball. The M-Braves are over halfway to the 2019 total (in 139 games) of 87.

PLAYOFFS?!?: At the Double-A, High-A and Low-A levels, the top two teams in each league will compete in a best-of-5 championship series, beginning Tuesday, Sept. 21. The two teams from each league will be determined by best full-season winning percentage, regardless of division.

KINGHAM NAMED DOUBLE-A SOUTH PITCHER OF THE MONTH: Braves right-hander Nolan Kingham led the league in innings pitched (32.2) and went 3-0 with a 0.83 ERA in five starts. He held opponents to a .193 batting average and had a streak of 27 scoreless innings when he was promoted to Triple-A Gwinnett on June 29. Kingham, 24, was selected by Atlanta in the 12th round of the 2018 MLB Draft out of the University of Texas.

151 MAJOR LEAGUE DEBUTS: LHP Kyle Muller made his major league debut for the Atlanta Braves in the top of the fifth inning on June 16 vs. Boston. Muller became the first M-Braves alum to debut in 2021 and 151st all-time. Muller made 27 starts for the M-Braves over the 2018 and 2019 seasons, going 11-7 with a 3.14 ERA. The Dallas, TX native gave up four hits and two runs in the outing with one strikeout in 1.0 inning of relief.

FIRST ROUND PICKS AND PROSPECTS: The squad features both of Atlanta's first-round selections from the 2019 draft in catcher Shea Langeliers (#9) and shortstop Braden Shewmake (#21). They represent the third and fourth-ranked prospects in the organization, according to MLB.com and Langeliers is #64 on the MLB.com Top 100 and sixth-ranked catching prospect in baseball.

- Overall, the M-Braves feature 10 of the Braves' Top 30 prospects by MLB Pipeline. After Langeliers and Shewmake, OF Trey Harris (#14), RHP Victor Vodnik (#15), RHP Bryce Elder (#16), RHP Daysbel Hernandez (17), INF Greyson Jenista (#19), RHP Spencer Strider (20), INF C.J. Alexander (#20) and OF Justin Dean (#26) are among the Top 30.

WELCOME TO THE DOUBLE-A SOUTH: In MLB's new structure for the 2021 season, the M-Braves will be part of the Double-A South. The eight-team circuit consists of eight former members of the Southern League, split into two divisions. Mississippi will be in the South Division along with the Biloxi Shuckers (Milwaukee Brewers), Montgomery Biscuits (Tampa Bay Rays), and Pensacola Blue Wahoos (Miami Marlins). The North Division will consist of the Birmingham Barons (Chicago White Sox), Chattanooga Lookouts (Cincinnati Reds), Rocket City Trash Pandas (LA Angels), and Tennessee Smokies (Chicago Cubs).

2019 SEASON IN REVIEW: The Mississippi Braves concluded their 15th anniversary season in Central Mississippi with a 64-75 overall record, finishing fourth in the Southern League South Division. While the club missed out on the postseason for the third-straight season, the 2019 campaign saw the 3 millionth fan enter Trustmark Park, 1,000th franchise win, third no-hitter in club history, record three postseason All-Stars and the first Southern League Most Valuable Player.

