Lookouts Home Tonight through Sunday

July 8, 2021 - Double-A South League (AA South) - Chattanooga Lookouts News Release







The Chattanooga Lookouts are home tonight for another beautiful night of Lookouts baseball. The team is in town through Sunday. Click the picture above to secure your tickets today!

Thirsty Thursday presented by R.J. Young - Enjoy Thirsty Thursday $1 drink specials. $1 draught domestics, $2 Big River craft beer, and $1 fountain soft drinks. Thirsty Thursday drink specials are available at the Lookouts main concession stands and the Big River Beer Garden.

Fireworks Friday - On Friday, July 9 the Lookouts will have another Postgame Fireworks Extravaganza!

Used Car Saturday presented by TVFCU - This year, every Saturday is Used Car Saturday presented by TVFCU. This Saturday (7.10), fans in attendance will have the chance to win a pre-loved used car courtesy of TVFCU and Mtn. View @ 153. Fans must be 18 years old and have a valid Georgia, Tennessee, or Alabama driver's license to enter.

Sunday Kids Run the Bases presented by Great Clips - This Sunday (and every Sunday home game), kids will be able to run the bases after the game.

Minor League Baseball has announced that Chattanooga Lookouts right-hander Graham Ashcraft has been named the Double-A South Player of the Week (6/28 - 7/4) for the second straight week. Ashcraft has now thrown 43 consecutive scoreless innings including 23 straight with the Dayton Dragons before being promoted to Chattanooga.

Last week Ashcraft continued his fantastic start to his Double-A career. In two starts, the righty combined to throw 11 scoreless innings while only allowing three hits. In his start on Sunday, Ashcraft threw six hitless innings before allowing a hit in the seventh. So far in Double-A, he is 3-0 with a 0.00 ERA and 19 strikeouts. He has also yet to allow an extra-base hit as a member of the Lookouts.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A South League message board...





Double-A South League Stories from July 8, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.