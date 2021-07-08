Lookouts Drop Second in a Row to Smokies

July 8, 2021 - Double-A South League (AA South) - Chattanooga Lookouts News Release







The Chattanooga Lookouts jumped out to a 2-0 lead but surrendered five unanswered runs to fall 5-2 to the Tennessee Smokies.

With two outs in the first inning, Lorenzo Cedrola and Wilson Garcia hit back-to-back singles to put two men on for the red-hot T.J. Hopkins. Hopkins proceeded to belt a two-run double to plate Cedrola and Garcia.

Tennessee began to rally in the third inning when Zach Davis cut the deficit in half on a RBI single. In the fifth inning, they took the lead on a Christopher Morel three-run homer. Davis hit a homer of his own an inning later to make it 5-2.

For the Lookouts, starting pitcher Conner Curlis allowed five runs in six innings. The team's bullpen followed up Curlis with three scoreless innings.

Tomorrow, Chattanooga looks to even the series back up when Ricky Salinas takes the mound on Fireworks Friday at AT&T Field. Game time is set for 7:15 p.m. and tickets are available on Lookouts.com

• Discuss this story on the Double-A South League message board...





Double-A South League Stories from July 8, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.