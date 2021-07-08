Two Big Frames Push Barons over Shuckers

BILOXI, MS - The Birmingham Barons (30-26) used two big innings to top the Biloxi Shuckers (17-39) 12-2 on Thursday night at MGM Park.

Birmingham broke onto the scoreboard in the top of the third inning. JJ Muno was hit by a pitch, stole second and advanced to third on a flair single by Laz Rivera. Romy Gonzalez then drove in Muno with a fielder's choice and Rivera came in to score on an RBI single by Micker Adolfo off RHP Bubba Derby (L, 0-2), giving the Barons a 2-0 lead. Carlos Perez worked a walk and both runners scored on a double by Jameson Fisher, making it 4-0 Birmingham. Craig Dedelow capped the scoring with a double to left, giving the Barons a 5-0 advantage.

The Shuckers responded with a run in the bottom of the third inning. Yeison Coca reached on a fielder's choice and Brice Turang followed with a double off the top of the centerfield wall, putting two men in scoring position with only one out. Garrett Mitchell then grounded out to second, driving in Coca to make it 5-1. Luis Castro hit a leadoff home run off RHP Kade McClure (W, 2-3) in the bottom of the fourth inning, his seventh of the year, pulling the Shuckers within three at 5-2.

The Barons put the game out of reach in the fifth inning with a seven-run frame, including a two-run homer by Adolfo and a three-run blast by Dedelow.

Trailing 2-1 in the series, the Shuckers continue their tilt against the Barons on Friday night at 6:35 pm. Biloxi is set to send RHP Noah Zavolas (2-4, 5.89) to the mound opposite Hurley native LHP Konnor Pilkington (2-4, 4.08). The game can be heard locally on Cruisin' WGCM AM 1240/FM 100.9 and can be streamed on MiLB TV.

