Pair of Outfielders Promoted to Eugene

August 29, 2022







Outfielders Grant McCray and Jared Dupere have been called up from the San Jose Giants to join the Emeralds as the team prepares to make a push towards the Northwest League Championship Series.

McCray is the fourth ranked prospect in the Giants farm system according to MLB's official rankings. The 21-year-old is in his third season of professional ball after being drafted out of high school in the third round of the 2019 draft by the Giants. In 106 games with San Jose, McCray held the team lead in batting average (.291), home runs (21), RBIs (69). McCray's combination of speed in centerfield and power at the plate has drawn the attention of the Giants and Emeralds fans should be excited to add another highly-touted prospect to the Ems' roster.

Jared Dupere is in his second season in the Giants farm system after the team drafted him in the 13th round of the 2021 draft out of Northeastern University. He only played 46 games in rookie ball before joining San Jose in the middle of the 2022 season. In 32 games with the Giants, Dupere holds an impressive .289 batting average to go with 10 home runs and 29 RBIs.

McCray and Dupere look to keep their great seasons going in Eugene as the Emeralds go for their second straight league title.

