Final Homestand of 2022 Features Fireworks, Storybook Princesses, and Recycleman

The Spokane Indians return to Avista Stadium on Tuesday, August 30th for a seven-game series with major playoff implications as they host the Vancouver Canadians (Toronto Blue Jays affiliate). Join us for Storybook Princesses, Fireworks, and Recycleman's final game!

Tuesday, August 30th - Bark in the Park and Spokane Chiefs Hockey Night presented by TDS Fiber

Fans and dogs alike will receive the special group rate of $5.00 per ticket. Fans that bring their dogs will get to sit in a special pet only section and all proceeds from the dog tickets will be given to the local animal shelters. The Indians will also be celebrating our great partnership with the Spokane Chiefs Hockey Team. Chiefs players will be at the ballpark to sign autographs, take photos, and more! Plus, fans and dogs can stick around after the game and join the on-field Puppy Parade!

- First pitch at 6:35 PM

- Gates open at 5:30 PM

Wednesday, August 31st - Spokane County Interstate Fair Doubleheader presented by Cascadia Screen Printing

Join us for a doubleheader and night of fun with face painting, a petting zoo, and more! We'll be giving away tickets to the Spokane County Interstate Fair throughout the night. Enter at the game to win!

- First pitch at 6:35 PM

- Gates open at 5:30 PM

Thursday, September 1st - Dollars In Your Dog & Halloween Night presented by Mirabeau Park Hotel

Come hungry fans! Buy a hot dog and look inside the wrapper for your chance to win CASH. $2,000 and prizes will be available to win, all courtesy of Mirabeau Park Hotel! Wear your favorite costume and celebrate Halloween a little early as Avista Stadium becomes haunted with ghosts, goblins, and Jack-O-Lanterns. Stick around after the game for a Spokane Indians Candy Crawl!

- First pitch at 6:35 PM

- Gates open at 5:30 PM

Friday, September 2nd - Armed Forces Appreciation & Fireworks Night presented by US Foods, KHQ, & 103.5 The Game

Help us as we honor the brave service men and women of our United States Armed Forces, veterans, and support organizations. Stick around after the final pitch for another great fireworks show!

- First pitch at 7:05 PM

- Gates open at 5:30 PM

Saturday, September 3rd - Storybook Princess Night presented by KXLY 4 News Now & 700 ESPN

Avista Stadium transforms into a magical land full of princesses from your favorite fairy tales. Wear your prince or princess costume and take pictures with all your favorite storybook characters. Stick around after the game for Dairy Queen Circle the Bases!

- First pitch at 7:05 PM

- Gates open at 5:30 PM

Sunday, September 4th - Season Finale Fireworks & Recycleman Farewell Game presented by AAA Washington, KREM 2, & 93.7 The Mountain

Join us as we celebrate the close of the 2022 regular season with a spectacular post-game fireworks show courtesy of AAA Washington. Don't miss your chance to say goodbye and thank you to the legendary Recycleman as he makes his final appearance at Avista Stadium.

- First pitch at 6:35 PM

- Gates open at 5:30 PM

