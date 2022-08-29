Dust Devils Double up Emeralds for Series Split

The Tri-City Dust Devils (22-32 2H, 51-66) used early runs and strong starting pitching to beat the Eugene Emeralds (33-21 2H, 71-46) by a score of 6-3 Sunday night at Gesa Stadium and earn a series split.

The Dust Devils got on the board in their first at-bat. 2B Kyle Kasser drew a walk to lead things off and came around to score on a one-out RBI double to left center field by CF Joe Stewart off Emeralds opener Abel Adames (9-3).

Tri-City's 1-0 lead grew in the 2nd inning via a couple of the team's newest additions. C Evan Russell opened the inning with a single to right field. DH Dylan Phillips then hit a hard grounder just inside the first base bag, glancing off the glove of Eugene 1B Robert Emery and rolling into the Dust Devils' bullpen. Russell came all the way around to double the lead to 2-0.

3B Christian Molfetta then struck an infield single, moving Phillips to third. Kasser then flew out to center field, deep enough to score Phillips for a 3-0 2nd inning lead.

While the Tri-City offense got going, starter Nick Mondak (3-7) was busy shutting down the potent Emeralds offense. The lefty retired the first seven batters he faced, allowing only a hit and a walk while striking out six in five brilliant innings to get the win.

The Dust Devils stretched the lead further in the 5th inning. Kasser opened the inning with a single to left field, and then stole second to get into scoring position. 1B Christian Sepulveda then singled with two out to score Kasser for a 4-0 lead, and RF Casey Dana singled home Sepulveda to make it 5-0 in the 5th inning.

Eugene rallied in the 6th inning to make this interesting, scoring three times to get within a pair. Tri-City responded in the bottom of the 6th, though, with a leadoff Phillips double turning into a run on a Kasser RBI single that gave the Dust Devils a 6-3 lead.

The bullpen locked it down from there, with Dylan King, Nathan Burns and Dakota Donovan throwing scoreless innings. Both King and Burns struck out three in their inning of work, and Donovan retired the Emeralds in order for his fifth save of the season.

Tri-City heads to the Portland metro area for a six-game series with the Hillsboro Hops beginning Tuesday night at Ron Tonkin Field. The Dust Devils will send lefty Brent Killam (1-4, 5.86 ERA) to the mound, while the Hops will give righty Luke Albright (6-9, 5.50 ERA) the start.

The game broadcast begins with the King Beverage Budweiser Pregame Show at 6:50 p.m. at dustdevilsbaseball.com and the MiLB First Pitch app.

