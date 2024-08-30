Pair of Homers, Late Pitching Helps Biscuits Bring in Thursday Night Win

BILOXI, MS - A pair of homers from Carson Williams and Willy Vasquez and clutch late pitching led the Montgomery Biscuits (71-52, 31-23) to a 7-4 win over the Biloxi Shuckers (59-61, 29-24) on Thursday night at Keesler Federal Park.

The Biscuits scored a run in each of the first two innings. Chandler Simpson led off with an infield single and stole two bases. Williams shot a grounder through the middle of the infield to score the first run of the game. In the second, Jalen Battles brought in Ricardo Genoves on a flare to center field to make it 2-0.

Simpson reached base four times with two singles and two walks. The outfielder stole four bases to up his minor league leading total to 94 stolen bases.

After Biloxi tied the game, Williams hammered his second three-run homer of the series to left field in the fifth inning to make it 5-2. He ranks third in the Southern League with 17 home runs. Williams finished 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBI.

Again, the Shuckers fought back and pulled to within a run in the sixth. Willy Vasquez brought the lead back to three with an opposite-field, two-run shot to make it 7-4 in the eighth.

Haden Erbe entered the game with two runners on and no one out in the bottom of the ninth and retired three straight batters to close out the win and earn his first save.

The fourth game of the series is on Friday night at Keesler Federal Park. Duncan Davitt will make the start for Montgomery while K.C. Hunt is slated to start for Biloxi. The first pitch is at 6:35pm CT. Fans can listen on Sports Radio 740, MiLB First Pitch App, and Bally Live.

