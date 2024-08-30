Caden Dana Named August Trash Pandas Player of the Month

August 30, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

MADISON, Alabama - The Rocket City Trash Pandas are proud to announce that right-handed pitcher Caden Dana was named the team's Player of the Month for the month of August.

With Dana now a member of the Los Angeles Angels, Trash Pandas general manager Garrett Fahrmann will present the award to a member of the Rocket City coaching staff prior to tonight's game.

Dana also took home the award in April, making him the only Trash Pandas player this season to win multiple times.

In five August starts, Dana finished with a 3-0 record and a 0.57 ERA with 32 strikeouts and two earned runs against in 31.1 innings pitched. Dana tossed four quality starts during that span.

Dana set a number of Trash Pandas single-season records during the month including strikeouts, innings pitched and ERA while tying the records for wins and starts.

Past winners of the award include right-handed pitcher Michael Darrell-Hicks (May), infielder Eric Wagaman (June), right-handed pitcher Chase Chaney (July) and outfielder Gustavo Campero (July).

Following the presentation, the Trash Pandas will face the Tennessee Smokies for game four of a six-game set. Post-game fireworks will blast off courtesy of Outdoor Alabama. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. CT. Josh Caray will have the call on Talk Radio WZZN 97.7-2 FM HD-2, WAAY 31.6 The Grio and streaming on MiLB.TV, the MLB App, and Bally Live!

