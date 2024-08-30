Harding Returns To Rocket City

August 30, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, Alabama - The Los Angeles Angels optioned left-hander Houston Harding to AA-Rocket City Friday afternoon.

The Rocket City roster now sits at 27 players.

Harding comes to Rocket City for the fourth time over the last four seasons. He was signed with the Angels as an undrafted free agent in 2021 where he proceeded to appear in two games late in the season for the Trash Pandas. After spending all of 2021 at High-A Tri-City, Harding returned to Rocket City 2023 where he appeared in 27 games, including two as a starter.

This season, the Coldwater, MS native appeared in 17 games with two starts for Rocket City before being assigned to High-A on June 20th. In 10 games with the Dust Devils, Harding went 2-0 with a 1.32 ERA and one save. In 13.2 inning pitched, the Mississippi State alum struck out 15 while holding opponents to a .146 batting average.

For his career, Harding is 9-3 with a 4.42 ERA over 71 appearances and 14 starts. In 171 innings, he has struck out 166 batters and held opponents to a .248 average.

Rocket City Trash Pandas Roster Moves - August 30, 2024

LHP Houston Harding optioned to AA-Rocket City from High-A Tri-City.

Southern League Stories from August 30, 2024

