2025 Shuck Nation Memberships on Sale Now

August 30, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers, Double-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers, have announced that fans can now purchase Shuck Nation Memberships for the 2025 season, set to begin at Keesler Federal Park on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, against the Atlanta Braves relocated affiliate to Columbus, GA.

Fans can receive up to 50% off day-of-game prices with a Shuck Nation Membership and tickets to all 70 Shuckers' home games, including the team's preseason exhibition game in 2025 and 69 regular season home games. A Full Shuck Nation Membership starts at $630 for the Reserved Level, with options for the Home Plate Box, Dugout Box, Sparklight Club and Kloud7 SkyBox. Fans can also purchase a Half-Shell Membership, which includes 35 tickets and starts at $350. A Shuck Nation Membership for the Sparklight Club and Kloud7 SkyBox is only available for full-season purchase.

As part of Shuck Nation, fans receive the following perks;

Flexible tickets that allow fans to exchange dates and quantities as needed

Unique ballpark experiences exclusive to Shuck Nation Members such as taking batting practice or watching fireworks from the field

VIP Access to Shuck Nation events and socials

Receive $100 off a private suite rental for a Sunday-Thursday home game

Preseason Shuck Nation gift exclusive to members

Refillable mug with $3 Coca-Cola beverages for every home game, $2 beer specials for select games

Exclusive invitation to Meet the Shuckers before the season

Gain special access to pre-game workouts on select game days during the season

First right of refusal for Shuckers playoff tickets

For more information, fans are encouraged to contact the Shuckers sales team at 228-233-3465 or email the team at sales@biloxishuckers.com.

