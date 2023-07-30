Paige Smashes 12th Spikes' Homer in 10-8 Slugfest Loss to Scrappers

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - Marques Paige hit his 12th career home run in a State College Spikes uniform on Sunday afternoon at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park, but the Mahoning Valley Scrappers took the victory in a 10-8 game.

Paige's solo home run to the Pepsi Picnic Pavilion in left field in the fifth inning gave the Spikes (10-10 2ndHalf) their second lead of the game at 5-4 and bumped the Las Vegas native's season total to two homers. Combined with the six he hit in 2021, and the four in 2022, Paige's career total is now second all-time in Spikes history after the 14 of Rowan Wickin 2014 and Justin Byler from 2007-09.

The Spikes nearly overcame three deficits in one game. Brennen Dorighi's RBI double and Jesse Fonteboa's sacrifice fly in the second enabled State College to take a 2-1 lead, and Paige's homer followed a wild pitch and a Josh Leslie sacrifice fly to cap a three-run frame that erased a 4-2 deficit.

However, after a five-run seventh for Mahoning Valley (5-13 2ndHalf) that included a three-run homer for Mason Sykes, his fourth across both halves of the Major League Baseball Draft League season, the Spikes's last comeback bid fell just short. Paige notched an RBI single in the seventh, followed by Dorighi's two-out, two-run single to right-center field.

T.J. Reeves completed the scoring by walking with the bases loaded in the ninth for the Scrappers.

Spikes reliever Ty Pohlmann (1-1) took the loss after being charged with five runs on three hits, a walk and a hit batsman over one inning. Jack Zalasky (1-0) picked up the win despite allowing three runs on three hits over 3 1/3 innings. Michael Spinozzi (2) threw ten pitches, all of them strikes, in a one-hit ninth for the save.

After an off day on Monday, the Spikes dive back into the home schedule Tuesday to start the month of August with a 6:35 p.m. matchup against the Trenton Thunder in the opener of a three-game series. Starting pitchers for the series have not yet been announced.

