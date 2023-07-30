Crosscutters Defeat Thunder in Sudden Death

July 30, 2023 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL) - Williamsport Crosscutters News Release







For the second night in a row, the Williamsport Crosscutters rally to force sudden death and defeat the Trenton Thunder, sweeping the two-game series at Trenton Thunder Ballpark.

The Cutters offense was powered by home runs tonight as Will Fuenning collected two RBIs with his fourth home run of the season. Jose Gonzalez homered for the fourth time of the year. EJ Taylor added his second homer of the year, also collecting two RBIs.

Williamsport started Shaun Gamelin and he went five and a third innings where he gave up six runs, five were earned, along with seven hits, walked five and collected four strikeouts. James Reilly threw one and two thirds where he only surrendered a hit and two walks. Kaleb Sophy only faced three hitters where he walked two and hit a batter. Mitchell Scott threw an inning where he gave up two hits and walk. Connor Langrell threw a perfect inning striking out two. Langrell also threw in Sudden Death where he forced the three outs needed for a Cutters' win.

WP: N/ALP: N/ASV: N/A

Crosscutters Record: 8-11

Next Game: Tuesday, August 1st, 2023, vs West Virginia, 6:35 p.m.

Next Home Game/Promotion: Tuesday, August 1st, 2023, vs West Virginia, 6:35 p.m.

Topps Tuesday, BOGO Ticket Tuesday, Charitable Tuesday

0DATE: July 30, 2023

Final Score: Williamsport 8* Trenton 8

*- Winner In Sudden Death

• Discuss this story on the Major League Baseball Draft League message board...





Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from July 30, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.