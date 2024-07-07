PaddleHeads Win 1st Half Pennant for 4th Consecutive Season

July 7, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







BOISE, ID - The Missoula PaddleHeads were on the cusp of the postseason entering action on Sunday in the series finale opposite the Boise Hawks. A win would see the PaddleHeads clinch the 1st half pennant in the Pioneer League for the 4th consecutive year. This also would claim a playoff spot for Missoula at the end of the regular season come September. The Hawks would be up to the task for much of the day playing the role of spoiler as both teams took turns in the lead. Furthermore, neither team led by more than a run throughout the first 8 innings of the contest. The PaddleHeads offense would save the best for last however to find separation.

A 3-run rally in the top of the 9th would give Missoula much needed breathing room heading into the bottom of the 9th inning, expanding the advantage to 4. The Hawks would put the first 2 men aboard in the bottom of the 9th to mount a threat on the flipside scoring a run. Andrew Garcia would settle in from there however to claim a 7-4 win for the PaddleHeads. It would then be time to party at Memorial Stadium with Missoula celebrating a playoff berth for the 4th time in as many seasons.

Fittingly enough, for 4th year PaddleHeads manager Michael Schlact, Sunday's victory was his 300th career win as a manager in professional baseball. After leading Missoula to a league title in 2021, Schlact has made a habit of leading winning ball clubs appearing in the postseason in each season that has followed. The Georgia native looks forward to the challenge ahead through the rest of the season in pursuit of another championship in 2024.

"It's always exciting to clinch playoff spots while also continuing the winning culture here in Missoula," Schlact said. "This is a testament to the character, talent, and work ethic of the guys on the field. The dedication from the front office to set us up for success was also second to none. This is a special day for everyone in our organization. We can't wait to chase another championship representing the entire city of Missoula."

As for the action Sunday, Boise would prove to be up for a fight from the start. After setting the side down in order in the top of the 1st, Boise's leadoff man Kole Kaler would hit a line drive home run down the right field line to give the Hawks an early 1-0 advantage. Kaler would be productive throughout finishing 3-for-5. Boise would also continue to land punches in the early innings with extra base hits to do damage.

A double from third baseman Troy Viola would bring home a run for the Hawks in the 3rd to give Boise a lead once more at 2-1. In the next frame, Tyler Jorgensen would hit a home run to right to make the score 3-2. Jorgensen enjoyed a solid day in the loss finishing 2-for-3. Missoula would keep themselves in the fight thanks in large part to Adam Fogel.

A double from Missoula's most feared hitter would bring home a run for the PaddleHeads in the top of the 4th to knot up the score at 2 prior to Jorgenson's home run in the bottom half. Fogel would finish the day 3-for-4 with a pair of runs scored.

The 1st year professional was on a different planet offensively over the last 3 games opposite the Hawks finishing 9-for-10 in those games with 3 home runs, and 9 RBIs. Over his last 5 games opposite Boise, Fogel tallied 15 RBIs in total. Fogel currently leads the league in batting average (.427), home runs (18), and RBIs (60). The PaddleHeads would also receive a lift Sunday on the mound from a contributor that was not expected.

Filling in due to injury, Collin Runge did quite well in his role as a starting pitcher Sunday. The everyday 3rd baseman would earn the win in 6 innings on the hill allowing 3 runs on 5 hits while striking out 3. The PaddleHeads offense would also grab a lead they would never relinquish in the 6th inning.

Missoula would take the lead for the first time in the 6th behind a 2-run push. Colin Gordon would bring home Mike Rosario on a sacrifice fly to deep left center to tie things up at 3 runs apiece. Fogel would then score the lead run in the inning racing home on a wild pitch. A pair of clutch swings with 2-outs recorded in the 9th inning would then give Missoula the cushion they needed.

After appearing in his 300th game as a PaddleHead earlier in the week, Cameron Thompson would come up with a big swing Sunday in the 9th inning. The 4th year pro would bring home a run on a double that sailed over the head of center fielder Noah Marcelo of the Hawks to add to Missoula's advantage. Thompson would finish Sunday's contest 2-for-4.

After Thompson's double, Roberto Pena would land the knockout punch hitting a towering 2-run home run to left center that gave Missoula a 7-3 lead. Boise would tack on a run in the bottom of the 9th but would not make things tight down the stretch.

Reliever Andrew Garcia would strike out Micah Yonamine on a slider on the outside portion of the plate to record the final out to claim the first half pennant. A celebration on the field at Memorial Stadium then ensued as the PaddleHeads celebrated a playoff berth. Battles await throughout the course of the 2nd half of the Pioneer League season. But surely this team has many things to celebrate after claiming yet another playoff berth in the Pioneer League.

With the win Sunday, Missoula would improve its record to (32-10). Despite already clinching the 1st half pennant, there are still 6 games remaining in the 1st half. Teams behind Missoula will also be looking to claim the 2nd available playoff berth as the 2nd place team in the half will also claim a playoff spot. The Glacier Range Riders (26-16) sit in line for that position as of Sunday holding a 2 game advantage over its closest competitor.

After a day off on Monday, the PaddleHeads will open its final week of the 1st half with more action on the road Tuesday night. Missoula will then open a 3-game set opposite the Idaho Falls Chukars (18-24). First pitch from Melaleuca Field is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. Catch all the action live on ESPN Missoula 102.9 F.M. and 1029espn.com.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from July 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.