Mustangs Overcome 7-2 Deficit

July 7, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Billings Mustangs News Release







Mustangs overcome a 7-2 deficit to win 9-8.

Jonathan Haab picks up his first Mustangs win as he tosses one and a third scoreless and picks up two strikeouts.

Mustangs first-baseman Gary Lora gave the Mustangs the lead in the bottom of the eighth with a two-out, RBI double to score Pat Mills.

Gabe Wurtz tied the game at 8-8 in the bottom of the seventh with a three-run home run.

In the first, Brendan Ryan hit a two-run home run to put the Mustangs ahead 2-0.

Northern Colorado benefited from a sacrifice fly by right-fielder Euro Diaz.

In the third, Damon Maynard led off the inning with a double, while Henry George hit an RBI double to score him. Dave Matthews slapped a two-run homer over the right field wall to give the Owlz a 4-2 lead.

The Owlz picked up three more in the fifth inning. Matthews led off the frame with a four-pitch walk, while Jackson Coutts followed with another four pitch walk. Dario Gomez moved Matthews over to third, while Kevin Jimenez grounded out to shortstop Casey Harford to score Matthews to lead 5-2.

Evan Scavotto hit a two-run home run to give the Owlz the 7-2 lead.

With two outs and the bases loaded in the bottom of the fifth, Connr Denning picked up a three-RBI double to bring the Ponies within two runs.

Matthews cashed in with another RBI in the top of the sixth, singling home Henry George to extend the Owlz lead to 8-5.

With nobody out and runners on first and second, Wurtz hit a homer into left field that just barely escaped the park to tie the game.

Meanwhile, Gregory Blackman tossed three innings only giving up the sixth inning RBI single to Matthews. He struck out five batters.

Blackman ran out of steam in the eighth with two outs, surrendering a single to Henry George. Enter Jonathan Haab. In a 2-2 count, he forced Matthews to ground out to third base to end the threat in the top of the eighth and keep the game tied at 8-8.

Pat Mills collected his first multi-hit game since June 21, when he singled on the first pitch in the bottom of the eighth. Mills advanced on a wild pitch, and with two outs, Lora brought him home on a double into left field.

Haab punched out Jackson Coutts to lead off the top of the ninth. Haab did give up a single to Dario Gomez, but induced a fly-ball to right field for out number two. Haab struck out Scavotto on a slider in the dirt, but the ball ricocheted off the catcher Abe Valdez. That didn't matter much, as Haab forced a soft fly ball into left-center field as Wurtz put it away to give the Mustangs the win.

Billings attempts a series split against Northern Colorado Sunday afternoon. Coverage starts at 12:45 p.m. with first pitch at 1:05 p.m. on ESPN910/105.5 FM or espnbillings.com. You can also watch every pitch on FloBaseball.TV.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from July 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.