Huge Comeback Falls Short in Wild Contest

July 7, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Trailing 10-0, the Ballers scored four runs in the fifth and six more in the seventh to tie Saturday's matinee against the Yolo High Wheelers. However, the High Wheelers held on to win 13-10, preventing Oakland's attempt at an improbable comeback.

For the second straight game, the High Wheelers struck for four in the second inning. Kirkland Banks rocked a two-run dinger and Braylin Marine mashed a two-run double to hand Yolo a large lead early.

The High Wheelers then scored two runs in each of the third, fourth and fifth frames. Justin Kirby went yard twice in that span, resulting in his first professional two-homer game.

Oakland answered in a big way with three long balls in the fifth. Payton Harden and Austin Davis went back-to-back before Trevor Halsema crushed a two-run tater that traveled 437 feet.

Braydon Nelson looked comfortable in his third professional appearance. He refused to allow a hit in the sixth and seventh innings, facing the minimum and punching out a couple of High Wheelers.

JP Gates led off the six spot in the seventh inning with a solo shot, his second bomb with the Ballers. Halsema doubled, Noah Martinez (who had a three-hit day) walked, and Dondrei Hubbard hammered a three-run homer to get Oakland within two.

Then, Coleton Horner and Brad Burckel both singled, which set the table for Davis. He sent a single to center to score them both and tie the contest at 10-10.

The furious comeback was countered by Bobby Lada, who launched a go-ahead solo goner just two pitches into the eighth. Marine tacked on two more in the ninth with a single, completing a five-RBI game for him.

Oakland and Yolo take part in the series finale at 1:05 p.m. PDT on Sunday. As always, you can listen on 860 AM The Answer.

