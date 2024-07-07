Mustangs Split Series with 8-4 Win

July 7, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Billings Mustangs News Release







Mustangs win to split the series against Northern Colorado by a final score of 8-4.

Gabe Wurtz picked up his second home run in as many games - a three run shot in the bottom of the sixth to give the Mustangs some cushion.

The Mustangs jumped out to a 5-0 lead over the course of the first two innings.

Rookie right-hander Kyle Mosley did well in his professional debut - tossing four and two thirds giving up four runs, only one earned, on seven hits with three strikeouts.

Mustangs right-hander Brendan Medoro proved effective, pitching one and two-thirds scoreless giving up just a hit and picked up his second win of the season.

With runners at first and second in the first, Pat Mills hit an RBI single to score Dustin Crenshaw to give the Mustangs an early 1-0 lead. With nobody out, Wurtz picked up an RBI single of his own, while Abe Valdez brought home Mills on a sac fly as the Mustangs bursted ahead 3-0.

With two outs in the second, Mills pulled a ball down the right field line for a two-run homer to take a 5-0 advantage.

The Owlz benefited from a Henry George RBI double in the bottom of the third inning.

Northern Colorado made it interesting in the fifth, as they sent nine men to the plate.

With two outs, Henry George singled, while Dave Matthews popped up into left field, but Wurtz dropped the ball. Jackson Coutts doubled them both home to make it a 5-3 game. Mosley hit Dario Gomez with a pitch to bring in another run to make it 5-4.

With two outs in the sixth, Wurtz smoked a ball the opposite way to give the Mustangs the 8-4 lead as he picks up his second three-run homer in as many games.

Joey Hennessey and Jonathan Haab combine for two scoreless innings in the eighth and ninth as the Mustangs pick up back-to-back wins.

The Mustangs open up a three-game home series against the Ogden Raptors starting Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. with pre-game coverage at 6:15 p.m. on ESPN910/105.5 FM or espnbillings.com. You can also watch every pitch on FloBaseball.TV.

