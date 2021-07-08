PaddleHeads Unable to Erase Early Deficit in Loss to Raptors

Ogden, UT. - The Missoula PaddleHeads opened a six-game slate opposite the Southern Division leading Ogden Raptors on Wednesday evening at Lindquist Field. The Raptors would set the tone from the start as Jacob Goldfarb, and Josh Broughton would both hit home runs in the first inning to take a 2-0 lead. It would unfortunately be the beginning of a long night for the Missoula pitching staff as Ogden tallied 20 hits in the game on their way to a 14-5 win.

The Raptors blew the game open in the bottom of the second inning bringing 12 batters to the plate in a 7-run rally. Pavin Parks would deliver the knockout punch in the inning on a grand slam to make the score 6-0. David Maberry would also homer in the inning highlighting a 4-for-5 night at the plate.

Josh Broughton would add to the Raptors Lead in the bottom of the seventh inning with an RBI double that scored Goldfarb. It was a noteworthy moment for the Jacksonville native who hit for the cycle in the process.

Broughton would finish the game 5-for-5 with a pair of singles, a double, triple, and home run to go with 3 RBIs, and 3 runs-scored. It was marked the first time this season an opposing player had hit for the cycle against the PaddleHeads.

Despite the lopsided score, the PaddleHeads offense would battle throughout the night as at least one baserunner would get aboard in every inning Missoula came to the plate. Clay Fischer would get the PaddleHeads on the board in the third inning on a two-run single highlighting a 2-for-5 night. Luke Navigato also chipped in with a 2-hit night punctuated by a two-run blast in the fifth. The Cal Baptist product finished 2- for-5 with a pair of RBIs and a run-scored.

Missoula's (28-12) lead in the Northern Division standings was trimmed to just one game over the Idaho Falls Chukars (27-13) after action concluded on Wednesday evening. The PaddleHeads plan to send Domingo Pena to the hill Thursday looking to bounce back from the Game 1 defeat. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. Hear the action on ESPN Missoula 102.9 F.M.

