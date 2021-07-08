Chukars Win 13-5, Take Rubber Match over Billings

For the second time this year, the Idaho Falls Chukars won the final game of a three-game series over the Billings Mustangs, this time by the score of 13-5. The only series of a short homestand, the Mustangs were able to split the first two games with the Chukars took the final game thanks to another early lead from the hot offense.

10 runs in the first 3 innings got Chukars SP Austin Dubsky the lead he needed to sustain himself long enough to pick up his 5th victory of the season, which is now tied for the lead in the Pioneer League.

SS Tyler Kelly had his best game of his home series debut, going 3 for 5 with 2 runs and 5 RBI, including a two-run double and a three-run triple. LF Matt Feinstein had two RBI doubles and 3B Webb Little picked up his 50th RBI of the season with a base hit in the 3rd inning, one of three hits on the night for him. RF Kona Quiggle went 2 for 4 and hit his second home run of the season.

With the Missoula Paddleheads also taking two of three in their series against Great Falls the Chukars remain 2.0 games back with nine games remaining in the first half. The Paddleheads will travel to Ogden for a six-game series against the Raptors.

The Chukars now begin a six-game road trip against the Rocky Mountain Vibes starting on Wednesday, their second six-game road trip to Colorado Springs. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 PM for game 1 on July 7th and can be heard on KSPZ 980 AM/98.7 FM and online at 980thezone.com.

Diamond Notes

- The Tuesday off-day saw two changes to the active roster: SS Alexis Monge was released by Idaho Falls and SS Tyler Van Marter was acquired in a trade with the Gary SouthShore RailCats of the American Association for a player to be named later. Monge, who was part of the Chukars Opening Night roster, was slashing .343/.459/.398 with 0 HR and 19 RBI. He also had 10 errors, tied for most on the team. He will now be placed on league waivers and can be claimed by any other Pioneer League team.

- The Chukars and the Vibes will play a historic series with each other as both will take on female identities as part of the Copa de la Diversion program. This is the first time that two minor league baseball teams will face each other using such brands. The Chukars will be Las Madres de Idaho Falls for all six games and the Vibes will unveil their Las Lloronas de Montana Rocosa jerseys for the first time this season.

