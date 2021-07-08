Carranza's Late Home Run Lifts Mustangs to Victory

Great Falls, MT - Tristen Carranza blasted a three-run home run over the left center field fence to cap off a four run seventh inning. It also gave the Mustangs their first lead of the ballgame, one which they did not relinquish en route to their 7-4 victory over the Great Falls Voyagers on Wednesday evening.

Mustangs starter Alex Smith fired one of his best starts of the season. He allowed just one earned run across 5 2/3 innings. Great Falls jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the second after three errors by the Mustangs defense.

Billings came roaring back with two runs in the third. Jalen Garcia and Just Pugh exchanged doubles to tie the game two a piece. With the double, Garcia extended his hit streak to 16 games.

Both pitchers threw scoreless innings until the fifth inning. Dom Abbadessa tripled to start the inning and came to score on a groundout to give the Voyagers a 3-2 lead.

The Mustangs bats came alive again in the seventh inning off the Voyagers starter Sean Hupp. On the first pitch of the inning, Brandt Broussard blasted his first professional home run to tie the game. A few batters later Tristen Carranza slugs a three-run home run off the first pitch Grant Larson throws to hand the Mustangs a 6-3 lead. In relief, Neil Lang amassed 2 1/3 innings of shutout baseball while Dallas Bryan finished the ninth inning. Lang lowered his ERA to 3.16 on the year.

The Mustangs (14-26) and Voyagers (17-23) meet in game two of a three game series tomorrow. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 PM and don't forget to catch the pre-game show starting at 6:40 P.M. on ESPN Billings 910 AM/105.5 FM or online at espn910.com.

