PaddleHeads Take on State Rival Glacier in 1st Round Starting Tuesday

Missoula, MT - The Missoula PaddleHeads are wrapping up another successful regular season today with the best record in the Pioneer League for the 4th consecutive season. Now, it is playoff time! The PaddleHeads enter the post season as the Pioneer League's #1 seed and, with that, home field advantage throughout the playoffs. Joining the PaddleHeads in the playoffs are the #2 seed Oakland Ballers, the #3 seed Yolo High Wheelers and the #4 seed Glacier Range Riders. Missoula will take on the Glacier Range Riders in the 1st round in the best of 3 series beginning on Tuesday in Kalispell. The series will then move to Missoula for game 2 and game 3 (if necessary) on Thursday, September 12th and Friday, September 13th respectively. The winner of the Missoula/Glacier series will then take on the winner of the Oakland/Yolo series in the best of 5 game Pioneer League Championship.

The PaddleHeads entered the final game of the regular season today with a 61-34 record. Since the Pioneer League became an independent league in 2021, the PaddleHeads have won over 60 games every year and finished with the best record in all four seasons. That four-year streak is thought to be a Pioneer League record in the 85-year-old league.

The Missoula PaddleHeads versus Glacier Range Riders playoff series schedule is:

Game 1 - Tuesday, September 10th - Missoula at Glacier 7:05

Game 2 - Thursday, September 12 th - Glacier at Missoula 7:05

Game 3 - Friday, September 13 th - Glacier at Missoula 7:05

Missoula and Glacier are no strangers to each other as they played 24 times in the regular season. Missoula won the season series against Glacier 16-8 this season.

Missoula won the Championship in 2021, lost in the Championship Series in 2022, and were knocked out of the playoffs in the first-round last year.

The Pioneer League Championship Series begins on Sunday, September 15th. Should Missoula beat Glacier the PaddleHeads will host games 3, 4, and 5 on Wednesday, Sept 18th through Friday, Sept 20th.

Playoff tickets are now at www.gopaddleheads.com or by visiting the box office at the PaddleHeads Post Gift Store in downtown Missoula located at 140 N. Higgins Ave.

