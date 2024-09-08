2024 Playoff Series: First Round

September 8, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

The Three-Game Playoff Series

We are set to play the Yolo High Wheelers in a three-game first round playoff series. The winner of that series will advance to the Pioneer League Championship - a five-game series against the winner of the Missoula Paddleheads vs the Glacier Range Riders series. Our First Round Playoff Series This Week vs Yolo High Wheelers

Game 1: Tuesday 9/10, 3:00pm: At Dobbins Stadium on the UC Davis campus

Game 2: Thursday 9/12, 6:35pm: At Raimondi Park, in Oakland

Game 3: Friday 9/13, 6:35pm: At Raimondi Park, in Oakland (if necessary) How to Attend

Get tickets for game in Davis at Dobbins Stadium

Don't want to head up to Davis? Join our Watch Party at The Athletic Club Oakland. The Athletic Club Oakland is hosting a watch-party on Tuesday 9/10 -- game starts at 3:00pm Pacific. 59 Grand Ave, Oakland, CA 94612

Game 2: Thursday 9/12, 6:35pm: At Raimondi Park, in Oakland

Buy tickets for game at Raimondi Park, Oakland

Game 3: Friday 9/13, 6:35pm: At Raimondi Park, in Oakland (if necessary)

Reserve tickets for game at Raimondi Park, Oakland How Do Reservations Work?

For the Friday 9/13 game, we're offering reservations until we know if the game is necessary or not. Reservations are similar to buying tickets, but there are things that are the same and things that are different.

Same

You'll see a visual seat map of the ballpark.

You get to pick your exact seats, or section if GA.

You can select seats and add them to your cart.

Different

Instead of paying for your tickets immediately, you just "reserve them" - no payment is necessary up front.

Once we know if the game is necessary, you will have to follow instructions to "complete" your purchase with payment information online.

We won't know until after the game on Thursday the 12th if the Friday game is necessary or not.

You'll have until 1:00pm (one PM) on Friday 9/13 to pay for your reservation. If you don't pay for it by then, your reservation will be canceled.

We're doing this so that no one has to pay for the game if the game doesn't happen. This way, there are no messy refunds, and no money is transacted, etc. But you can still pick your seats in advance. We, and our ticketing platform (Vivenu), will be sending out information when you need it, whether the game becomes unnecessary, or if it is confirmed, the game is really happening and paying for the tickets becomes necessary.

When you make a reservation, you'll receive an email with the details of your reservation, and instructions on how to pay for them when the time comes. Checking your email for emails from Vivenu is the bet. You can also login to tickets.oaklandballers.com to view your reservations in your account. The Five-Game Pioneer League Championship Series

The winner of our playoff series will advance to the 5-game Championship Series the following week.

Pioneer League Championship Series

Sun 9/15 - Game #1 (location TBD)

Monday 9/16 - Game #2 (location TBD)

Wed 9/18 - Game #3 (location TBD)

Thur 9/19 - Game #4 (if necessary, location TBD)

Friday 9/20 - Game #5 (if necessary, location TBD)

Want to know more about the playoffs? The Pioneer League website has all the details.

