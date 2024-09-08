Ballers Take First Place Over High Wheelers

September 8, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Yolo High Wheelers News Release







Davis, CA - The Oakland Ballers (58-37, 31-16) clinched first place in the second half of the Pioneer League by defeating the Yolo High Wheelers (52-41; 29-18) 9-5 on Saturday afternoon at Dobbins Stadium. In addition, the win secures if there should be a game three in next week's playoffs that it would be held in Oakland on Friday, September 13th.

The visitors left little doubt who was in charge Saturday, scoring five times against Yolo starter Brendan Knoll (2-4) in the first inning. The first batter of the game, left fielder Tyler Best led off with a first pitch double to right field. Second baseman Daunte Stuart and first baseman Noah Martinez walked to load the bases. Third baseman Brett Barrera reached on a fielding error by Yolo third baseman Kirkland Banks with that scoring Best making it 1-0 Ballers. After Barrera, designated hitter Tripp Clark (4) came up and with a full count deposited the ball over the left wall for a Grand Slam, and five batters in it was a five-spot for Oakland.

The Ballers were able to cruise much of the day behind three pitchers. Chandler David started and worked two innings, Zach St. Pierre (7-5) worked the next three allowing a run and earned the win while Carson Lambert (7) pitched four innings for the save striking out three.

Despite being down 9-1 going to the fifth, the High Wheelers chipped away scoring a run in the fifth, two in the sixth, and a run in the seventh cutting the deficit to 9-5 and did have the tying run on deck in the eighth.

Knoll, who had worked at least five innings in his first eight starts with Yolo, left after three innings. He gave up five hits, nine runs (seven earned), walked seven and struck out two. The seven free passes were the most allowed by a High Wheeler this year.

Offensive highlights for Yolo included center fielder Brayland Skinner going 2-3 with two walks, two stolen bases, and two runs scored. He is fourth in the league in steals with 41. Left fielder Taylor Lomack in his first start with the club, was 2-4 with two singles, a steal, and scored twice.

Relievers Ethan Bates, Reed Garland, and Kris Anglin combined for six shutout innings and five strikeouts.

The final regular season game is Sunday afternoon in Davis at 1:05. Right-hander Alex Valasek gets the nod for Oakland against Yolo right-hander Jonah Jenkins. Each will make their first start with their respective teams.

These clubs will meet on Tuesday at Dobbins Stadium with a 3:00 p.m. first pitch for the first game of the Pioneer League Playoffs. After an off-day Wednesday, the series shifts for games two (Thursday) and three (Friday, if necessary) to Raimondi Park in Oakland. Thursday's game, September 12th, will commence at 6:35 p.m.

HIGH TALES

First baseman Jose Gonzalez streak of reaching base in 40 straight games came to an end. He was 0-3, and removed from the game after the sixth inning

Lomack while he stole his first base with Yolo had 30 steals this year with Billings

A few of the regulars didn't start yet all got in late, Braylin Marine had a pinch hit single, Braedon Blackford filed out as a pinch hitter, and Angel Mendoza caught the ninth inning

Travis Holt made his first start at shortstop with Yolo

This is the first time since August 8-9 that the High Wheelers have dropped two straight games, each of those contests were at Northern Colorado

Oakland clinched the season-series over Yolo regardless of what happens on Sunday as they lead it 19-16

