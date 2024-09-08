Wheelers Prep for Postseason with Finale Win over Oakland

September 8, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Yolo High Wheelers News Release







Davis, Ca. - In the final tuneup for both prior to the Pioneer League Playoffs, the Yolo High Wheelers (53-41; 30-18) defeated the Oakland Ballers (58-38; 31-17) 5-1 on Sunday afternoon at Dobbins Stadium.

Post-season commences on Tuesday afternoon at 3:00 in Davis. The teams will have Wednesday off while Game Two is on Thursday September 12th at Raimondi Park in Oakland at 6:35 p.m. If there is a winner take all game three that would be on Friday September 13th in Oakland, time TBA.

Jonah Jenkins (1-0 with Yolo; 1-2 Pioneer League) made his first start/second appearance as a High Wheeler and retired the first 12 Ballers. The right-hander earned the win lasting five innings allowing one run (earned). He issued one hit with no walks. It was his first start since August 16 when he was with Missoula.

Yolo got Jenkins plenty of support early, scoring a run in the first on a homer to left by left fielder Taylor Lomack (1; 2). It was his first homer as a High Wheeler and second this year in the league as he had one with Billings.

The hometown squad added four runs in the third on six hits. Catcher Edwin DeLaCruz started matters with a fly ball to double to center. Center fielder Brayland Skinner immediately followed with a single while shortstop Braylin Marine drove in DeLaCruz with a single to right which made it 2-0. Other contributors in the inning were designated hitter Jose Gonzlaez with an RBI single, first baseman Alejandro Figueredo had a sacrifice fly and second baseman Kirkland Banks chipped in with a single.

Jenkins said the reason for his success on Sunday was because, "it was a culmination of all the things I've been working on and when I got here I got help from Jerome (pitching coach Jerome Williams). It was a mixture of trusting my stuff and at the end of the day I was competing differently. I was more locked in today than I had been all season." Williams was Jenkins pitching coach last season at State College in the MLB Draft League.

Oakland's run was in the fifth courtesy of catcher Tyler Lozano having an RBI single to left.

Yolo's bullpen cemented the game, combining for four shutout innings---Andrew LaCour worked two innings and Connor Langrell, and Ty Buckner with one each.

Manager Billy Horton summed up the regular season, "it was a phenomenal job by the guys and our coaches Gary Davenport (bench), Jerome, and AJ Crapo with the analytics. These players are outstanding and feed off each other and are very motivated going into the playoffs."

When asked if there's any words of wisdom to the team heading into post-season, Horton said, "I'll have a message prepared for them before the game on Tuesday."

The Yolo starter on Tuesday will be right-hander Cameron Repetti who was 8-4, 4.48 in the regular season. His ERA was third best in the league. Righty Brandon McPherson is slated to start Game Two and if necessary, RHP Ben Ferrer would start Game Three (league best with ten wins and tops in ERA at 4.35) would get the ball.

HIGH TALES

Marine finished third in the Pioneer League in hitting at .383. Gonzalez came in sixth at .370. Missoula's Mike Rosario was first in batting, .389.

Gonzalez led the team in homers with 19 and RBI's with 84 one better than Bobby Lada's 83.

Langrell and Jack Zalasky shared the high in games pitched with 38. Langrell has 20 shutout innings over his last 19 games with 26 strikeouts. Buckner's 11 saves was third most in the Pioneer League. His last seven outings were all scoreless ninth innings.

Oakland won the season series 19-17

Lomack in his first series with Yolo had six hits (five singles, one homer) and a stolen base

