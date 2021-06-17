PaddleHeads Set Tone Early in Victory over Raptors

Missoula, MT. - The Missoula PaddleHeads opened a six game road trip on Wednesday evening making their first appearance in Ogden to face off with the Raptors. This marked the first time this season that the top two teams in the Pioneer League got together with the Southern Division leading Raptors facing off with the Northern Division leading PaddleHeads. These two teams will be seeing a lot of each other in the coming days with eight of their next eleven being played against each other. Missoula would set the tone from the start leading wire-to-wire in a 7-4 victory to start the road trip on a high note.

The PaddleHeads made a statement in the top of the first innings taking 3-0 lead. After the first two batter of the game would reach base, shortstop Clay Fischer would drive everyone home on a towering blast that cleared the right center field wall. The La Quinta native would finish the game 2-for-4 with a run scored, and two driven in. The home run for Fischer was his seventh of the season which currently leads the league.

Missoula would bring three more runs home in the fourth inning to extend the lead thanks to some clutch hitting with two outs. Cameron Thompson launched a double as part of the inning to extend the lead to 6-1. Thompson enjoyed a fabulous night at the plate from the top of the order finishing 3-for-3 with an RBI, and 2 runs scored.

The offensive production from the PaddleHeads would prove to be plenty in support of starter Domingo Pena. The native of the Dominican Republic tamed one of the Pioneer League's strongest offenses over 7 strong innings allowing only one run on four hits while striking out five. With the win Pena moved his record to (4-0) which is the highest win total for pitcher in the league.

Missoula (18-4) is now tied with Ogden in the race for the Pioneer League's best record. In the race in the Northern Division, the PaddleHeads would see its lead grow to six games over the second place Idaho Falls Chukars (12-10) after the dust settled on Wednesday night. Missoula plans to hand the ball off to the veteran Kevin Hilton on Thursday evening looking to keep the momentum rolling against Ogden. First pitch from Lindquist Field is set for 7:00. Tune in to hear all the action on ESPN Missoula 102.9 F.M.

After the PaddleHeads complete this six-game road swing, Missoula will return home for a nine-game home stand which will begin on Wednesday June 23. Highlighting special promotions, and events happening at the ballpark will be a special Growler Giveaway Night on Saturday June 26. The first 500 fans over the age of 21 that enter the park will receive their very own PaddleHeads Growler thanks to our friends at Cranky Sam Public House, Z100, and Eagle 93. Tickets are available now at www.gopaddleheads.com. Gates will open at 6:00 p.m. with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

