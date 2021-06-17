Hawks on Deck, Homestand #3 Preview

June 17, 2021 - Pioneer League (PL) - Boise Hawks News Release







BOISE, ID: The Boise Hawks return home from a six-game road trip, welcoming the Billings Mustangs to Memorial Stadium for the first time this season.

MEMORIAL STADIUM GATES UPDATE

As of Wednesday, June 9, the opening times for Memorial Stadium gates have been adjusted.

Half and Full Season Seat Holders (enter through the Season Seat Holder Line at the South Glenwood Street Entrance)

6:15 PM for 7:15 PM games

4:15 PM for 5:15 PM games

12:15 PM for 1:15 PM games

General Public (enter through South Glenwood Street Entrance or Backstretch Blvd. Entrance)

6:30 PM for 7:15 PM games

4:30 PM for 5:15 PM games

12:30 PM for 1:15 PM games

Coors Light Pavilion Outings (enter through the North Glenwood Street Entrance)

6:15 PM for 7:15 PM games

4:15 PM for 5:15 PM games

12:15 PM for 1:15 PM games

Wednesday, June 23 vs. Billings Mustangs

Gates Open: 6:30 PM First Pitch: 7:15 PM

Five Dollar Wednesday; Fans can purchase a General Admission seat and hot dog for only $5. Enter code "HOTDOG" as the coupon code on Wednesday to receive the offer.

Pepsi Friends and Family Night, presented by Pepsi; Fans can purchase four 3rd Base or Home Plate Reserved Seats, 4 hot dogs, 4 Pepsi Products and $10 in merchandise credit, all for $54. Available both online and in-person.

Wag Along Wednesday; fans are encouraged to bring their dog to every Wednesday home game.

Hop Valley Baseball Bingo; Fans are encouraged to play BINGO along with the Boise Hawks game to win prizes provided by Hop Valley and the Boise Hawks.

Story Time on the Field (Meridian Library District and Ada Community Libraries). Kids can join the Hawks players on the field pre-game (6:35 to 6:55) for Story Time on Field.

Purchase tickets link: https://tinyurl.com/w74dnfvz

Thursday, June 24 vs. Billings Mustangs

Gates Open: 6:30 PM First Pitch: 7:15 PM

Thirsty Thursday (Molson Coors); Enjoy $2, 16oz. domestic draft beers and $2 Pepsi products throughout the game.

YETI Cooler Raffle (Molson Coors); Fans can purchase $5 raffle tickets to win a YETI Roadster, all proceeds will be donated to the Idaho Food Bank.

Purchase tickets link: https://tinyurl.com/yrvdxcmv

Friday, June 25 vs. Billings Mustangs

Gates Open: 6:30 PM First Pitch: 7:15 PM

WWE Hall of Famer "The Million Dollar Man" Ted DiBiase Appearance (TDS); The Boise Hawks welcome their second WWE Hall of Famer to Memorial Stadium this year, "The Million Dollar Man" Ted DiBiase. The Million Dollar Man will be available for fan meet and greet, pictures and autographs during the game.

Dollar Night (Falls Brand); Fans can enjoy $1 hot dogs, ice cream bars, sno-cones and popcorn all game long.

Purchase tickets link: https://tinyurl.com/4e3e246c

Saturday, June 26 vs. Billings Mustangs

Gates Open: 6:30 PM First Pitch: 7:15 PM

Post-game Fireworks (KBOI-TV CBS2); After the game, the Boise Hawks will light up the sky with one of the best fireworks shows in all the Treasure Valley.

Saturday Pre-Game Baseball Clinic (St. Luke's Children's Hospital); Kids can join the Boise Hawks players on the field (6:35 PM - 6:55 PM) for a free pre-game baseball skills clinic.

Jersey Raffle (St. Luke's Children's Hospital); The Hawks will raffle off one game-used home jersey, with all the proceeds being donated to the St. Luke's Children's Hospital.

Purchase tickets link: https://tinyurl.com/2bc5d9xm

Sunday, June 27 vs. Billings Mustangs

Gates Open: 4:30 PM First Pitch: 5:15 PM

Boise Papas Fritas (Craig Stein Brewing, Skaug Law, Pepsi, Toyota); The Boise Hawks are participating in MiLB's Copa de la Diversion, as the Boise Papas Fritas. A tribute to the potato - Idaho's state vegetable - and the farming community which drives the state's economy, the Papas Fritas aim to strengthen the connection between the organization and the neighboring Hispanic community through ballpark offerings and ballpark experience.

Kids Club Sunday (Albertsons); All Boise Hawks Kids Club members receive a complimentary General Admission ticket.

Kids Club Members Autograph Session (Albertsons); All Boise Hawks Kids Club members will have access to a pre-game autograph session with some Boise Hawks players.

Purchase tickets link: https://tinyurl.com/2fxyt4bj

Monday, June 28 vs. Billings Mustangs

Gates Open: 6:30 PM First Pitch: 7:15 PM

Feed Your Face Monday (Jimmy John's); Unlimited select concessions items starting from gates open until the end of the 4th inning. Also, enjoy samples from Jimmy John's, Del Taco and Tucanos Brazilian Grill - all included in your ticket price.

Purchase tickets link: https://tinyurl.com/6zs8my7c

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from June 17, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.