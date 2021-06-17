Hawks Take First of I-84 Highway Series

Idaho Falls, ID - The Boise Hawks continued to roll, extending their winning streak to three games with a 7-3 victory over the Idaho Falls Chukars at Melaleuca Field in Idaho Falls.

Boise got yet another quality outing from their starter, as Matt Dallas went seven innings, striking out eight and giving up three runs, with only one earned.

After both starting pitchers threw two scoreless innings the Hawks took the lead in the top of the third by playing small ball.

Kolton Kendrick led off the inning with a single up the middle and after Myles Harris was hit by a pitch, Roby Enríquez laid down a perfect sacrifice bunt to move both runners into scoring position. An RBI groundout by Bryce Brown made it 1-0 and the Hawks would never look back.

They added three more in the top of the fourth thanks to back-to-back RBI singles from Hidekel Gonzalez and Kolton Kendrick.

In the bottom of the fifth, the Chukars would take advantage of two Hawks errors to send three across the plate and make the score 4-3, but that would be the closest they could get.

Wladimir Galindo hit his first home run of the season on a hanging breaking ball in the top of the sixth to make it 5-3, and Kolton Kendrick would add more insurance on his third hit of the night, a long, deep drive over the right field fence for a two run home run, and his first since the second game of the season.

Kendrick would finish the night 3-4 with four RBIs and two runs scored.

With the victory the Hawks improved to 7-15 on the year and have now won three straight. Boise will send Jay Baggs to the mound on Thursday looking for their fourth win in a row as he will be opposed by Austin Dubsky of the Chukars. First pitch is scheduled for 7:15 PM at Melaleuca Field.

