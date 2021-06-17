PaddleHeads Acquire UC Santa Barbar Product O'Connor

June 17, 2021 - Pioneer League (PL) - Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







Missoula, MT. - The Missoula PaddleHeads Professional Baseball Club announced a new player acquisition on Thursday afternoon with the signing of infielder McClain O'Connor. The Nevada native joins the PaddleHeads after recently finishing his senior season at UC Santa Barbara. In a corresponding move, Clay Fischer was sent to the inactive list due to a hamstring injury.

O'Connor played in 115 games for the Gauchos from 2018-2021 prior to signing with the PaddleHeads. UC Santa Barbara finished (41-20) overall this past season advancing to the NCAA Regional Round. O'Conner held a career .278 batting average in 363 at-bats in his time with the Gauchos to go along with 6 home runs and 56 RBIs. O'Connor also appeared in 36 games at Lassen College prior to his time at UC Santa Barbara finishing with a .318 batting average.

The PaddleHeads (18-4) will continue a six-game road trip on Thursday evening in game two of a three get set opposite the Ogden Raptors (18-4). First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. Catch all the action on ESPN Missoula 102.9 F.M.

After the conclusion of this current road trip, the PaddleHeads will return home for a nine game homestand at Allegiance Field at Ogren Park. Highlighting special promotional events at the ballpark with be a Fireworks Extravaganza on Friday July 2. Along with our friends from ABC Montana, this fireworks display will be the perfect way to kickoff your 4th of July Weekend. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. with gates opening at 5:30. Get your tickets now at www.gopaddleheads.com.

With the PaddleHeads season now underway, our 'Adopt A PaddleHead' host family program is still in need of families that would potentially be in interested in housing a player or coach for the 2021 season. Families are encouraged to contact the front office at (406) 543- 3300 with any questions. To apply for our host family program please email dkulaski@gopaddleheads.com.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from June 17, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.