PaddleHeads Complete 6-Game Sweep of Voyagers

June 9, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







MISSOULA, MT- The Missoula PaddleHeads would host their first matinee affair of the regular season on Sunday afternoon in the series finale with the Great Falls Voyagers. Missoula found themselves in a similar situation they did a week ago to the day in search of a 6-game sweep.

After falling just shy on the road in Ogden, Missoula would hope for better luck in front of their home crowd. Thanks to yet another hot start from the offense, the PaddleHeads get out to a sizable advantage in the first 3 innings. Success with 2-outs would play a big role as the offense would get on the board in the first 3 innings. The Voyagers would never find a counterpunch on the flip side.

The PaddleHeads would tally runs in each of the first 4 innings scoring 10 runs total. The first 9 runs of the contest would all be scored with 2-outs recorded in an inning. The first 5 batters of the order would all record 2-hits or more in the contest as Missoula would tally 17 hits as a team. The Voyagers would be held in check for the most part from the PaddleHeads pitching staff allowing Missoula to cruise to a 17-5 win. The Victory for the PaddleHeads clinched the 6-game sweep as Missoula also has won 11 of their last 12 games overall.

A 3-run rally in the bottom of the 1st gave the PaddleHeads the lead in the first inning for the 2nd consecutive game. Adam Fogel would knock in his first run of the day in the inning on a single to left field to get things started. He would later score on a triple from Mike Rosario that would roll to the alleyway in right center field. Collin Runge would also provide a punch with a single up the middle to knock in another run. Rosario enjoyed a fabulous day in the win finishing 4-for-4. Runge also enjoyed a solid day at the dish finishing 2-for-5.

Fogel would highlight a 4-run rally in the 2nd inning that would see the PaddleHeads advantage grow to 6 runs. A 3-run bomb from the former Kentucky Wildcat would give Missoula a 7-1 lead.

It was the 4th home run of the week for the rookie who finished the series with 15 RBIs opposite the Voyagers. Fogel finished Sunday 2-for-5 with 4 RBIs.

A 2-out double from Alec Sanchez would bring Missoula's lead to 8 in the next half extending the lead to 9-1. The Florida International product would knock in 3 runs in the victory finishing 2-for-6. The 2-out thunder provided by the PaddleHeads offense would also prove to be plenty of support for starter Jonothan Clark.

The native of Redwood City would strike out 8 batters over 7 innings of work to earn his first win as a PaddleHead allowing only 3 earned runs. The 8 punch outs were a season high for Clark in his home debut in Missoula. Southpaw Trent Anderson also had a successful professional debut out of the bullpen in the 9th inning in a scoreless frame to bring the game to an end.

A 6-run rally in the 7th inning ensured there would be no drama down the stretch of the contest as Missoula's attack just kept pouring it on. Roberto Pena would knock in runs in 2 different at-bats in the same inning on a solo home run, and RBI single. RBI singles from Runge, and Cameron Thompson also played a role as Missoula extended the lead to 16-4. The Voyagers would never trim the lead under single digits down the stretch as Missoula finished off the 6-game sweep.

18 games into the season, the PaddleHeads (15-3) find themselves at the top of the Pioneer League standings. Missoula holds a 2-game cushion over their closest competition as the Boise Hawks, and Northern Colorado Owlz both hold a record of (13-5). Missoula will now look for more success on their home field in upcoming action.

After an off-day Monday, The PaddleHeads will open a 6-game set Tuesday night opposite the Idaho Falls Chukars (5-13). This will be the second time the PaddleHeads and Chukars have squared off this season after the opening series of the year at Melaleuca Field. Missoula finished 4-2 in those games to open the season. First pitch from Allegiance Field at Ogren Park is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. All the action can be followed live on ESPN Missoula 102.9 F.M. and 1029espn.com.

