Mustangs Split Series against Rocky Mountain

June 9, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Billings Mustangs News Release







The Mustangs don't overcome a six-run bottom of the first by the Vibes and drop the series finale 8-2.

Rocky Mountain's Carlos Lomeli tossed six innings giving up just one run on two hits with two walks and two strikeouts, giving him a quality start and the win.

Mustangs' starting left-hander Sayer Diederich only recorded one out in the first, and gave up six runs, five earned, on five hits with a strikeout.

The Mustangs did take a 1-0 lead in the top of the first. Taylor Lomack walked and stole second, and scored on an RBI single by Travis Holt.

Unfortunately, the Mustangs would only get one more hit until the seventh - a single in the third by Patrick Mills, and they were behind 6-1 after one inning.

In the second, Brendan Medoro surrendered a one-out walk, but Abe Valdez had two errors to bring Devyn Lopez around to make it 7-1.

The Vibes picked up one more in the fourth on a lead-off walk by Stephen Wilmer and an RBI double by Mason Sykes to go ahead 8-1.

Holt smacked a one-out double in the eighth, and came around to score on an Alejandro Figueredo RBI single to bring the Mustangs within six.

The Mustangs went 2-11 with runners in scoring position this afternoon.

One bright spot for the Mustangs - their bullpen. Brendan Medoro went three and two thirds and gave up just a run, unearned, on a hit with two walks and six strikeouts. Meanwhile, Luke Rettig cleaned up the rest of the game, giving up just one run on two hits and a walk over four innings of work.

The Mustangs have the day off Monday, then they take on the Ogden Raptors for a six-game road series.

Tuesday's coverage starts at 6:10 p.m. with first pitch at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN910/105.5 FM or espnbillings.com. You can also watch every pitch on FloBaseball.TV.

