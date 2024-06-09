Mustangs Explode to Win 19-6

June 9, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

The Mustangs score a season-high 19 runs defeating the Vibes 19-6.

Logan Lee pitched five and a third innings and gave up just two runs, on five hits with two walks and three strikeouts and earns the win to improve to 3-0.

Blake Evans had a team-lead tying six-RBIs including a RBI single, an RBI walk, a RBI hit by pitch, and a three-run home run to put the cherry on top of the win in the ninth inning.

The Vibes picked up an RBI single by Josh Day in the first to go up 1-0. The Vibes picked up leadoff double by Stephen Wilmer and he came home on a double by Devyn Lopez, his first professional hit to go up 2-0.

Jason Rooks hit a 2-2 fastball the opposite way over the right-field wall for his third homer of the year to pull within a run in the top of the third.

Two more scored in the third on errors by catcher Billy Hancock to take a 3-2 lead.

Sykes would walk and come around to score on a wild pitch in the fourth to tie the game at 3.

Four runs scored for the Mustangs in the fifth as Alejandro Figueredo popped up to right, but Steven Rivas dropped the ball to score Brendan Ryan to go back up 4-3. Travis Holt scored on a wild pitch, while Mitch Moralez picked up an RBI single to score Figueredo. Evans picked up his first RBi on a single to score Patrick Mills and the Mustangs led 7-3 to the bottom of the fourth.

The Vibes scored one in the bottom of the sixth as Josh Day led off the frame hit by a pitch by Lee, and moved too third on a double by Wilmer. Lee exited the game after Sykes reached on an error by the shortstop Blake Evans.

AJ Riddle entered and gave up a walk to load the bases, but forced Devyn Lopez into an inning ending double play to preserve the lead.

Five runs scored for the Ponies in the seventh with an Evans bases-loaded walk, a Taylor Lomack two-RBI single, Lomack scoring on a wild pitch, and a Figueredo sac-fly to score Ryan to go up 12-4.

Four more scored in the eighth on a bases loaded hit by pitch to Evans, another run-scoring single by Lomack, a bases-loaded hit by pitch to Ryan, and an RBI groundout by Holt to go up 16-4.

Rocky Mountain had a two-RBI triple by Devyn Lopez in the bottom of the eighth to bring the deficit to 10.

Evans put a night-cap on the game with a three run home run with one out in the top of the ninth to give the Mustangs the 19-6 lead, while Jonathan Haab pitched a scoreless inning and picked up two strikeouts to give the Mustangs their 10th win.

